Together, IBM Apptio and Planning Analytics are designed to help organizations and IT financial management practitioners establish and mature planning practices. IBM Apptio offers IT financial management capabilities, tracking and planning IT costs at a granular level-by resource, including labor, assets, contracts, IT-specific cost pools and IT projects and initiatives. This approach enables organizations to align IT investments with business goals, which can ensure transparency in IT spending, budgeting and forecasting.

IBM Planning Analytics Workspace (PAW) operates at the corporate financial level, structuring financial data by cost centers and accounts. PAW has a web-based interface for variance analysis, forecasting, modeling, reporting and administrative capabilities. It helps organizations to optimize business effectiveness, customer interaction and operational data. Without the limitations of spreadsheets, business leaders and team members gain immediate visibility into data, accountability and a consistent view of information.

By integrating IBM Apptio and IBM Planning Analytics, organizations bridge the gap between IT budgets and corporate financial planning. This course can ensure that IT-specific financial insights, such as IT resources, project costs and vendor contracts, are directly tied back to broader business outcomes. Here are some of the key benefits that organizations can achieve:

· Near real-time IT expense visibility: A unified view of app, labor, vendor and project costs enables real-time budget tracking and cost adjustments.

· Integrated financial planning across IT and business: IBM Apptio acts as the IT subledger within IBM Planning Analytics, providing automated financial data ingestion and structured insights to connect IT budgets with business outcomes.

· Optimized IT and capital investments: Ranking IT projects based on financial returns, business impact and resource availability can ensure every dollar is allocated strategically.

· Data-driven decision making: AI-powered forecasting, variance analysis and scenario modeling replaces outdated spreadsheets, helping leaders make proactive investment decisions.

· Seamless integration: Connecting with existing key business platforms means finance and IT teams can work from a single source of truth.