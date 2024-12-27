IBM Cloud Storage for FedRAMP: A Secure and Compliant Solution

In today’s digital age, data is an essential asset for businesses, organizations and governments alike. As the amount of data generated and stored continues to grow, so does the need for secure and compliant storage solutions. This is where IBM Cloud comes in, offering a range of storage options that are both secure and compliant with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP).

IBM Cloud storage solutions that are compliant with FedRAMP can be used in various use cases by government agencies and other organizations that require secure and compliant storage options. Let’s explore some use cases where IBM Cloud storage with FedRAMP can provide significant benefits.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. It is designed to ensure that government agencies and other organizations can confidently use cloud services that meet the highest security and compliance standards.

IBM Cloud offers several FedRAMP-compliant storage solutions, including IBM Cloud Object Storage, IBM Cloud File Storage and IBM Cloud Block Storage. Let’s take a closer look at each of these solutions and their benefits.