Optimize observability with IBM Cloud Logs to help improve infrastructure and app performance

There is a dilemma facing infrastructure and app performance—as workloads generate an expanding amount of observability data, it puts increased pressure on collection tool abilities to process it all. The resulting data stress becomes expensive to manage and makes it harder to obtain actionable insights from the data itself, making it harder to have fast, effective, and cost-efficient performance management.

A recent IDC study (link resides outside ibm.com) found that 57% of large enterprises are either collecting too much or too little observability data. Clients seek to right-size their data while ever conscious to security and compliance requirements to retain more.

To help clients address observability data challenges, IBM Cloud® will make its next-gen cloud logging solution, IBM Cloud Logs, available in the coming months. IBM Cloud Logs is designed to help users to take control of their observability data and expedite insights to reduce application downtime.

IBM Cloud Logs will become generally available during the summer of 2024 in Frankfurt and Madrid with day-one support for EU-Managed controls. The service will continue its worldwide multizone region (MZR) roll-out through 3Q 2024. IBM Cloud Logs will be provisioned through the Cloud Catalog and provision can also be executed through API and Terraform enabling users to codify their environments.