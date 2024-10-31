Go Db2: Application Development with Db2 and Go Language

Many well-known applications and tools are implemented in Go language; for example, Docker, Kubernetes, and Terraform are all written in Go. Even Red Hat OpenShift, IBM’s choice of container platform, is written in Go.

The Go programming language was designed at Google in 2007. The goal was to improve programming productivity and to address some of the problems of C/C++. Some important Go features include automatic garbage collection (to avoid memory leaks) and memory safety (pointers cannot be modified).

The good news for all C/C++ programmers is that, syntactically, Go is very similar to C but uses a more simplified syntax. And, the good news for all the Python fans out there is that Go provides a build-in map type which is similar to the dictionary type in Python. There is also a Go interpreter available that facilitates rapid prototyping. A key differentiator from Python, however, is that Go uses static typing, which helps to detect errors early on in the development cycles. In addition, Go is orders of magnitude faster than Python.

So far, we talked about developer needs. The next section is more for the CEO and CFO.