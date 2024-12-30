Five key things to know about IBM Systems Lab Services

If your business is looking for infrastructure services, you’ve come to the right place to learn. IBM Systems Lab Services is helping organizations around the world deploy the building blocks of next-generation IT infrastructure — from servers and mainframes to storage systems and software. Through short consulting engagements, we help IBM clients and partners implement, optimize and gain skills on cloud and cognitive infrastructure solutions, among many other services. Our consultants bring a wealth of IT experience and strategic insight to help businesses get the most of their infrastructure investments. And we can provide that support virtually or at your location.

If you’ve never worked with Lab Services, here are five key things to know about us: