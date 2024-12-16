Evolving the IBM Storage Portfolio Brand Identity and Strategy

Over the past year, we have been on a journey of making strategic shifts in our IBM Storage software portfolio—embracing open source and addressing the most critical data challenges facing every enterprise today while simplifying our brand and consumption models.

Earlier this year, we combined the Red Hat Storage software portfolio with IBM Storage to bring together one of the most comprehensive Storage Software portfolios in the industry. We are investing in industry-leading, open-source-based CEPH as the foundation for our software-defined storage platform.

We see the following three things as the most pressing data challenges our customers face:

Adopting AI/ML/high-performance computing workloads and contending with hyper-data growth.

Creating an information and application supply chain that enables those digital assets the freedom to move from edge-to-core-to-cloud(s).

Protecting the business’ critical and operational workloads from the reputational impacts and data loss associated with data breaches (intentional or accidental).

The number of storage products IBM offers is extensive, serving a very wide range of audiences who have a broad set of needs and use cases. At the same time, we are constantly seeking ways to enhance and simplify their experiences while providing flexible consumption models.

To that end, we’re making a product branding change to ensure our portfolio continues to be easy for our customers to navigate and understand while addressing our customers’ most pressing data challenges.