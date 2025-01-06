Elevating customer service: Why IBM watsonx is the perfect fit for public-facing industries

Artificial intelligence (AI) is augmenting the speed, efficiency and quality of human work. For companies involved in public-facing industries such as travel, education and healthcare, there is a major opportunity to leverage the latest advances in generative and conversational AI. These technologies can help free up limited resources, allowing companies to reinvest in front-line services.

Customer engagement is one of the key areas where AI can add value. In a joint study by the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) and Oxford Economics, over 1,000 respondents across 12 industries and 33 countries were surveyed. The results showed that 99% of survey participants reported an increase in customer satisfaction as a result of using virtual assistants.

Also, 96% of the respondents from the same survey group reported that their virtual assistants had exceeded, achieved or were expected to achieve the anticipated return on investment.

As more AI use cases emerge, the importance of AI ethics is also coming to the fore. In another IBV study, 85% of consumers said that they considered it important for organizations to factor in ethics as they use AI to tackle society’s problems. In the C-suite, ethics are an equally pressing concern. The number of executives who rank AI ethics as important has jumped from 50% to 75% in just 4 years.

There is growing consensus around how ethical AI technology can deliver substantial value for organizations in public-facing industries.