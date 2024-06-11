The pilot demonstrated that it is possible to complete routine queries as well as administrative tasks in a matter of minutes rather than days. Currently, around 400 inbox queries and over 200 calls related to people/HR queries are received daily. It is therefore hoped that the People Assist tool will not only release time back to staff seeking answers to basic queries but also support the release of HR colleagues to support advice and guidance on more complex people management queries. UHCW NHS Trust believes this should contribute to higher retention and employee satisfaction. Additionally, it should increase the department’s overall efficiency and help to reduce energy consumption and advance sustainability goals.

In the first seven weeks since the launch of People Assist, over 550 conversations have been held on the platform, with the most common queries being car parking, pensions, annual leave, where to access policies and forms, and mandatory training. Almost 50 users accessed People Assist over the weekend or outside core office hours. People Assist is estimated to save approximately 2,080 working days per year across HR/People Operations, Workforce Information, Centralized Resourcing and other People Directorate services.