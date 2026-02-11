How MyLÚA Health built a perinatal care agentic platform with IBM watsonx Orchestrate and watsonx.ai

Pregnancy-related health outcomes hinge on timing. Many of the most serious complications emerge before traditional healthcare workflows detect them, especially during pregnancy and the postpartum period. Supporting parents at these vulnerable times requires systems that are proactive, privacy-preserving and available at the moment of need—not weeks later in a clinical visit.

MyLÚA Health operates at this intersection of healthcare delivery, AI and user experience. The organization focuses on pregnancy and postpartum support, building agentic AI tools that give parents immediate support while coordinating with broader care and financial systems. These systems include doulas, care teams, employers and health plans.

The MyLÚA Health platform is designed to provide birthing parents with emotional, physical, educational and social support. The platform enables caregivers to get a clearer picture of potential areas of need, as it captures emotional, physical and social signals that often go unseen in conventional care models.

A key motivation behind the platform is the preventable nature of many perinatal and postnatal health outcomes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “more than 80% of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable.” Addressing this gap at scale places stringent demands on data privacy, system reliability and AI governance—constraints that strongly shape the platform’s technical design.

MyLÚA Health built its platform atop IBM Cloud® Code Engine for scalability and simplicity, watsonx Orchestrate® for agent execution and tool invocation and watsonx.ai® for grounded responses.