Deploying applications built in external CI through IBM Cloud DevSecOps

This is where IBM Cloud for Financial Services shines—it helps clients to fill that gap by supporting innovation while guaranteeing security and compliance. The goal of IBM Cloud for Financial Services is to provide security and compliance for financial services companies. It does so by leveraging industry standards like NIST and the expertise of more than a hundred financial services clients who are part of the Financial Services Cloud Council.

IBM Cloud for Financial Services helps clients create secure and compliant hybrid cloud solutions with a focus on the complete software lifecycle (including continuous integration (CI), continuous delivery, continuous deployment and continuous compliance) by using IBM Cloud DevSecOps (also known as One Pipeline).

Depending on how third-party code is obtained, it is not always possible to run a complete CI process as part of their build. In that case, we need to apply alternative approaches, which will be described in this blog.