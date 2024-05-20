Accelerating the Java application lifecycle with generative AI and automation

In today’s digital world, organizations are continuously developing, enhancing, upgrading and modernizing Java applications as part of their hybrid cloud strategy. While these are common development activities, they are often wrought with challenges, especially when working with complex enterprise applications that are monolithic, poorly documented or laden with technical debt. By harnessing the power of generative AI and automation, organizations have an opportunity to significantly reduce costs, decrease risk and improve time to value for development teams working with enterprise Java applications.

At this week’s Think 2024 conference, we are excited to announce an upcoming preview of IBM watsonx™ Code Assistant for Enterprise Java Applications, a product engineered to help businesses simplify and accelerate their Java application lifecycle with automation and generative AI-powered capabilities for code generation, code explanation and test generation. This product joins IBM watsonx™ Code Assistant for Red Hat® Ansible® Lightspeed and IBM watsonx™ Code Assistant for Z, a growing family of watsonx code assistants that are trained on domain-specific data and tailored for specific use cases.

Designed to accelerate development, IBM watsonx™ Code Assistant uses generative AI based on IBM® Granite™ foundation models on the IBM watsonx™ platform. By combining these products with IBM Consulting® and its deep domain expertise and experience, clients are already seeing the potential benefits of accelerated application modernization and IT automation capabilities. For example, during a watsonx Code Assistant for Z pilot, the team at Westfield Insurance saw an 80% time reduction in application discovery analysis and a 30% time reduction for a developer to explain and document application code.

With the introduction of IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Enterprise Java Applications, IBM can help organizations enhance developer productivity, improve code quality and manageability, and streamline their Java application lifecycle.