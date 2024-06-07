Optimize your call center operations with new IBM watsonx assistants features

Everyone has had at least one bad experience when dialing into a call center. The robotic audio recording, the limited menu options, the repetitive elevator music in the background, and the general feeling of time wasted are all too familiar. As customers try to get answers, many times they find themselves falling into the infamous spiral of misery, searching desperately to speak to a live agent.

While virtual assistants, mobile applications and digital web interfaces have made self-service options in customer service more accessible to users, phone dial-in experiences overall continue to fall short in meeting expectations. In fact, 98% of customers would rather talk to a live person than deal with a recording when they call customer service.

Over the last decade, the adoption of voice recognition technology has transformed how consumers interact with brands. There are interactive voice assistants that can create personalized music playlists at home and AI assistants that can quickly take your orders at a drive-thru. With the rise of generative AI, speech recognition, deep learning and natural language technology, businesses are now taking huge strides that promise a new era for call center operations.

At IBM, we have been working with clients across various industries to help them successfully modernize their call center operations by improving deflection rates and customer self-service with powerful AI voice assistants. With the help of IBM Consulting® and the IBM watsonx™ Assistant conversational AI solution, the State of New Jersey now handles an average of 6,200 calls and 800 call center hours a month through its AI voice assistant. The AI voice assistant helps these citizens get answers and support for aid over the phone.

IBM continues to work with clients globally to deliver tailored solutions that can take their customer service to the next level. Today, we are excited to introduce a new set of generative AI features that are poised to deliver enhanced call center experiences over the phone with AI voice assistants that are intuitive, expressive and sound eerily similar to a human agent. These features provide seamless support to live agents with insights and automated, optimized workflows.