OpenLineage export in IBM watsonx.data intelligence expands interoperability across legacy and modern data ecosystems

Most enterprises today work across multiple governance, catalog, observability, and metadata platforms. Each supports a different part of the governance process, from stewardship and compliance to operational monitoring and analytics.

Many of these tools can already generate lineage information. However, that lineage often remains locked within the platform where it was created. Sharing it across systems typically requires proprietary APIs, custom integrations, or format conversions, all of which become harder to maintain over time.

Integration effort also increases as environments expand, limiting the ability to ensure a consistent view of lineage across the organization. At the same time, replacing existing tools to improve lineage sharing is rarely practical, given the investments already made in platforms, workflows, and skills.

These challenges are avoidable. Organizations can enable lineage portability without replacing their existing systems. This allows them to evolve their governance and metadata strategies while maintaining a consistent and trusted view of their data.