OpenLineage export in IBM watsonx.data intelligence expands interoperability across legacy and modern data ecosystems

IBM introduces OpenLineage export in watsonx.data intelligence, enabling organizations to share unified data lineage across the governance and observability tools they already use, without custom integrations or proprietary formats.
IBM watsonx.data intelligence can now export lineage in OpenLineage format, enabling open format interoperability for use across external governance, metadata management and observability platforms.
This capability exposes valuable lineage metadata for use outside of watsonx.data intelligence, enabling organizations to reuse it across their broader data ecosystem and get more value from existing investments.
Most enterprises today work across multiple governance, catalog, observability, and metadata platforms. Each supports a different part of the governance process, from stewardship and compliance to operational monitoring and analytics.
Many of these tools can already generate lineage information. However, that lineage often remains locked within the platform where it was created. Sharing it across systems typically requires proprietary APIs, custom integrations, or format conversions, all of which become harder to maintain over time.
Integration effort also increases as environments expand, limiting the ability to ensure a consistent view of lineage across the organization. At the same time, replacing existing tools to improve lineage sharing is rarely practical, given the investments already made in platforms, workflows, and skills.
These challenges are avoidable. Organizations can enable lineage portability without replacing their existing systems. This allows them to evolve their governance and metadata strategies while maintaining a consistent and trusted view of their data.
This is where IBM watsonx.data intelligence acts as a unifying layer, helping organizations automatically capture data flows across environments and bringing them together into a single graph of transformations, dependencies and data relationships. Teams can enrich this lineage with additional technical and metadata context to support impact analysis, troubleshooting, root cause analysis and data quality workflows.
As a result, they gain a better understanding of how data moves across systems and how changes or data issues propagate across datasets, including at the column level.
With this foundation in place, watsonx.data intelligence now enables different tools to exchange lineage information through the OpenLineage standard.
Within watsonx.data intelligence, scanner‑derived relationships are represented as a connected lineage view that models datasets, processing steps and dependencies across systems.
As part of OpenLineage export, watsonx.data intelligence maps the automated lineage representation to the OpenLineage data model. It expresses logical processing steps as OpenLineage jobs and represents their inputs and outputs as datasets. It also preserves dependencies by emitting the relationships defined in the OpenLineage specification.
This approach lets watsonx.data intelligence to handle the complexity of lineage across different technologies and make it available in a common format that other tools can easily consume. As it is based on a vendor‑neutral, community‑driven standard, it avoids tightly coupling systems when exchanging lineage.
Once lineage becomes interoperable, organizations can rethink how they structure their governance architecture. Instead of tightly coupling data flows to a single catalog or governance platform, lineage can be treated as shared infrastructure that supports multiple downstream workflows.
In this model, watsonx.data intelligence maintains accurate dependency information across the enterprise, while other systems focus on policy, stewardship and user‑facing governance processes. This separation allows governance and metadata tooling to evolve independently from how lineage is captured and maintained.
Today, IBM watsonx.data intelligence supports both OpenLineage import and export, enabling a complete data lineage interoperability.
With OpenLineage import, lineage from modern platforms and custom pipelines is ingested into watsonx.data intelligence and unified with lineage captured through automated scanners. This creates a shared view across the organization’s data landscape.
Together, import and export allow teams to consolidate lineage from multiple sources and share it consistently across the ecosystem, positioning watsonx.data intelligence as a central lineage hub.
If fragmented lineage, limited coverage across legacy systems, or costly custom integrations are a reality of your team’s day‑to‑day governance work, try IBM watsonx.data intelligence with a 30-day free trial and explore how to address these challenges.
See highlights in the Demo Library