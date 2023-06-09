Why advanced API security is critical to outsmarting new threats

As organizations continue to expand their digital footprint, new vulnerabilities are constantly emerging that can put them at risk. Among the most prominent new examples is attacks that exploit the growth of application programming interfaces (APIs), which work to connect applications and systems to facilitate the exchange of data. Along with the ease of interaction that APIs provide, however, comes potential new entry points for bad actors to gain access to organizations’ resources and data.

According to Gartner®[1], “The explosive growth of APIs is expanding the attack surface of organizations, giving malicious actors new breach and data-exfiltration opportunities.” API management and API gateways can play an important role in how you consistently create, secure and control access to your APIs. According to “The 2022 API Security Trends Report” by 451 Research and commissioned by Noname Security, this is proving to not be sufficient, and more advanced security is needed to protect APIs across their lifecycle.