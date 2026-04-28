Maximo Application Suite achieves FedRAMP Authorization

Federal agencies are responsible for managing complex portfolios of facilities, infrastructure systems and operational equipment. At the same time, many organizations are addressing growing deferred maintenance backlogs while ensuring compliance with rigorous cybersecurity requirements.

As agencies work to sustain these assets, recent federal investments underscore both the urgency of the challenge and the scale of the opportunity. The Military Construction, Veterans Affairs (VA), and Related Agencies Appropriations Act for FY2026 includes more than USD 133 billion in discretionary funding, supporting construction, facilities sustainment and maintenance programs.

Additional investments details include:

USD 4.8 billion through the VA’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program to repair and sustain healthcare facilities

through the VA’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program to repair and sustain healthcare facilities USD 1.18 billion in facility management investments within Health and Human Services (HHS) programs supporting critical systems such as energy, ventilation, and emergency infrastructure

As agencies face a convergence of pressure, assets continue to age, maintenance backlogs grow and cybersecurity expectations increase. Addressing these challenges requires not only funding, but also secure technologies that help agencies manage assets more effectively.