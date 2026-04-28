Maximo Application Suite achieves FedRAMP Authorization

IBM continues to expand asset lifecycle management capabilities for federal agencies and secure asset lifecycle management solution for federal market.
IBM Maximo Application Suite as a Service for Government has achieved FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, enabling federal agencies to securely manage mission-critical assets and facilities in the cloud.
This milestone expands IBM’s portfolio of trusted government solutions and extends secure cloud capabilities across the Maximo Application Suite.
Federal agencies are responsible for managing complex portfolios of facilities, infrastructure systems and operational equipment. At the same time, many organizations are addressing growing deferred maintenance backlogs while ensuring compliance with rigorous cybersecurity requirements.
As agencies work to sustain these assets, recent federal investments underscore both the urgency of the challenge and the scale of the opportunity. The Military Construction, Veterans Affairs (VA), and Related Agencies Appropriations Act for FY2026 includes more than USD 133 billion in discretionary funding, supporting construction, facilities sustainment and maintenance programs.
Additional investments details include:
As agencies face a convergence of pressure, assets continue to age, maintenance backlogs grow and cybersecurity expectations increase. Addressing these challenges requires not only funding, but also secure technologies that help agencies manage assets more effectively.
IBM continues to expand asset lifecycle management capabilities for federal agencies. These investments build on existing FedRAMP-enabled offerings, including Maximo EAM and TRIRIGA (now Maximo Real Estate and Facilities).
This FedRAMP moderate authorization provides a secure foundation for federal adoption. Agencies can begin using approved Maximo capabilities immediately and add additional applications as authorization progresses. In parallel, we continue pursuing higher FedRAMP authorization levels over time.
The Maximo Application Suite as a Service for Government brings an enhanced user experience to improve usability across operations and maintenance teams and enables more proactive asset and facility management.
The solution includes:
Federal Compliance—FIPS, FISMA, FedRAMP—Readiness projects for Monitor, Health, Predict, Visual Inspection and other add-ons within Maximo Application Suite are in process.
As agencies increasingly rely on cloud technologies to improve operational visibility and decision-making, security assurance becomes essential. FedRAMP provides a standardized framework for evaluating and authorizing cloud services used by federal agencies.
By establishing consistent security requirements across government, FedRAMP reduces duplication in security assessments while ensuring cloud solutions meet federal cybersecurity standards.
Key security capabilities include:
For organizations responsible for complex facilities, infrastructure and equipment portfolios, secure asset management platforms play an essential role in supporting facilities sustainment and mission readiness.
1. Reduce risk from deferred maintenance
Deferred maintenance continues to grow across federal facilities and operational systems. The General Services Administration (GSA) reported a deferred maintenance backlog exceeding USD 17 billion as of March 2025. Aging infrastructure increases the risk of equipment failures, safety incidents, and service disruptions. Maximo Application Suite provides visibility into asset conditions and maintenance needs, helping agencies detect issues earlier and address them before failures occur.
2. Demonstrate accountability for federal investments
Federal funding programs require agencies to demonstrate measurable outcomes and responsible stewardship of public resources. Data-driven asset management enables organizations to track asset performance, prioritize maintenance activities, and align sustainment strategies with funding mandates and oversight requirements.
3. Improve reliability of mission-critical operations
Operational readiness depends on reliable infrastructure. From healthcare systems to operational equipment, failures can disrupt mission delivery and public services. Improved visibility into asset performance and maintenance schedules allows agencies to increase uptime across mission-critical facilities and equipment.
4. Lower lifecycle costs while maintaining security compliance
Addressing deferred maintenance early helps agencies avoid escalating repair costs and reduce operational inefficiencies. Secure cloud platforms also simplify compliance by embedding security controls aligned with federal cybersecurity requirements.
With FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, agencies can use Maximo Application Suite SaaS from a trusted federal service provider. The solution enables organizations to move beyond traditional enterprise asset management by combining asset lifecycle management, predictive analytics and operational insights. By integrating data from facilities systems, operational equipment and IT environments, agencies gain a unified view of asset performance.
Advanced analytics help teams anticipate failures earlier, prioritize maintenance investments, and improve the reliability of mission-critical assets.
Federal agencies are entering a new phase of facilities, sustainment and asset lifecycle management: one that combines operational intelligence, secure cloud platforms and data-driven decision making. As agencies continue addressing deferred maintenance, sustaining aging facilities and strengthening operational resilience, trusted platforms will play an essential role in helping them manage mission-critical assets and deliver reliable services for the public.
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