Agentic Control Plane in IBM watsonx Orchestrate: One place to control every AI agent

The Agentic Control Plane in IBM watsonx Orchestrate brings operations, governance and scale into one place, so the AI agents you’ve built can deliver real, measurable value across your business
AI agents only deliver value when you can see what they’re doing, control how they behave, and scale what’s working. For most enterprises, that gap between building agents and running them reliably in production is where momentum stalls.
This June 2026, IBM watsonx Orchestrate introduces on AWS and IBM Cloud the Agentic Control Plane, a centralized experience for operating, governing and scaling your AI agents across your entire enterprise environment. With the Agentic Control Plane, you get end-to-end visibility into what your agents are doing, built-in controls to govern how they behave, a shared Catalog to scale reuse across your organization and native scheduling to automate recurring work, all in one place.
The Agentic Control Plane is built to be open, so it works with the agents, tools and systems you already use. It is integrated across your workflows, data and applications. And it is trusted, with built-in security, governance and compliance controls that let you run AI confidently across cloud and on-premises environments.
Once agents move into production, most teams don’t have a clear view of what’s failing, why or what’s at risk. The new Agentic Control Plane gives you that visibility and the controls to act on it.
The operational dashboard surfaces prioritized alerts across operations, incidents, and insights so you can see what needs attention without digging through logs. Agent analytics track usage, performance and reliability trends over time. And when something goes wrong, the embedded operations agent lets you investigate using natural language with no query language or specialist required.
Governance controls are built into the same experience. Policy management enforces rules at runtime so agent behavior stays within defined boundaries. Credential health monitoring catches broken or missing connections before they cause failures. The Agent Access overview gives you visibility into which agents can access which integrations and data sources. Content Guardrails detect and block non-compliant outputs before they reach users.
The result is end-to-end visibility and enforcement across your agent fleet which isnt a separate governance layer bolted on later, but as part of how agents operate from day one.
In most enterprises, the same agent logic gets rebuilt multiple times by different teams who don’t know the other version exists. The agent Catalog solves that by giving builders a way to publish proven agents for reuse across your tenant with the metadata, versioning and dependency management that makes shared reuse practical rather than just theoretical.
When you publish an agent to the catalog, you attach descriptions, categories and icons so it’s discoverable. You version it using semantic versioning and maintain a change log as it evolves. When an agent has dependencies, such as collaborator agents or Python tools, those travel with it automatically when you publish to the Catalog. Publishing creates a stable snapshot in the catalog, so other teams can build on a known-good version while you continue iterating.
Because watsonx Orchestrate is built to be open, the catalog works with the agents, tools and systems your teams have already built. You’re not starting over or replacing what works; you’re making it available to the rest of the organization.
As automation grows in complexity, the workflows underneath it need to keep up. Three enhancements to the workflow builder address this directly.
Decision Tables replace complex branching logic with a structured, low-code format that both business and technical teams can read and maintain. Parallel Execution allows independent steps, such as API calls and background processes, to run simultaneously, reducing overall workflow execution time. Observability Traces give you visibility into context changes across a workflow, making it faster to track down and fix issues when they arise.
The result is workflows that are faster to build, easier to debug, and simpler to maintain as they scale.
A lot of enterprise work follows a predictable rhythm—weekly reports, daily monitoring checks, recurring notifications—but it still requires someone to kick it off. Schedulable agents and workflows eliminate that dependency by letting you configure automatic execution directly in the in the agent configuration itself.
You control which assets are eligible for scheduling and define the cadence. The result is that routine work like periodic reporting, recurring reminders, maintenance tasks, monitoring cycles, runs consistently without manual intervention. Critical processes don’t slip because someone forgot to trigger them.
Building agents is the start. The harder and more consequential challenge is running them at scale—with the visibility, governance and operational reliability that enterprise production environments demand. This release advances watsonx Orchestrate’s position as the agentic control plane for scaling and governing AI across your business: open enough to work with what you’ve already built, integrated across your data and applications, and trusted with the security and compliance controls your organization requires.
These capabilities are available today on AWS and IBM Cloud, giving you the flexibility to deploy where your business already operates.