Agentic Control Plane in IBM watsonx Orchestrate: One place to control every AI agent

AI agents only deliver value when you can see what they’re doing, control how they behave, and scale what’s working. For most enterprises, that gap between building agents and running them reliably in production is where momentum stalls.

This June 2026, IBM watsonx Orchestrate introduces on AWS and IBM Cloud the Agentic Control Plane, a centralized experience for operating, governing and scaling your AI agents across your entire enterprise environment. With the Agentic Control Plane, you get end-to-end visibility into what your agents are doing, built-in controls to govern how they behave, a shared Catalog to scale reuse across your organization and native scheduling to automate recurring work, all in one place.

The Agentic Control Plane is built to be open, so it works with the agents, tools and systems you already use. It is integrated across your workflows, data and applications. And it is trusted, with built-in security, governance and compliance controls that let you run AI confidently across cloud and on-premises environments.