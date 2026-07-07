IBM LinuxONE 5 Express is a single 19-inch rack-mountable system that fits into standard data center racks alongside your existing x86 infrastructure, with no special floor space, cooling or power requirements to plan around. This preconfigured system is designed to get organizations running on IBM LinuxONE quickly, with a defined bill of materials and a predictable starting cost, on the same architecture that the largest enterprises in the world depend on.

It is built for organizations that want to consolidate a modest x86 estate, evaluate LinuxONE for the first time, or deploy a specific workload such as digital assets, AI-infused transaction processing or confidential computing, without committing to the footprint of the larger models.

Express does not compromise on security, compliance posture or the upgrade path. It supports the full IBM LinuxONE 5 security model, runs the same distributions of RHEL, SLES and Ubuntu, and can grow within the LinuxONE 5 generation as workload demands increase. The team you have, the toolchain you have and the skills you have all carry forward.