Introducing IBM webMethods Integration Flow Pilot: Navigating integration development at AI speed

IBM webMethods Integration Flow Pilot helps integration teams create, modernize, document and test integrations faster with AI-assisted development, while preserving governance, consistency and existing runtime investments with the AI assistant of their choice.
Flow Pilot is an AI-assisted integration development capability that helps teams build, improve, document and test webMethods Flow Services faster using enterprise-approved AI assistants.
Flow Pilot brings AI assistance into existing developer workflows, helping integration developers work from natural-language intent while maintaining the standards, review practices and governance models enterprise teams require.
It is designed for teams that want to modernize how they build and maintain webMethods Flow Services without replacing the runtime foundation that already supports their mission-critical integration estate.
AI-assisted development is quickly becoming part of how modern software teams work. Gartner predicts that by 2028, 90% of enterprise software engineers will use AI code assistants, up from less than 14% in early 2024.
For integration teams, that shift creates a new opportunity. Developers are using natural-language prompts to generate logic, explain code, create tests and reduce repetitive work. But enterprise integration requires more than generic AI assistance. Integration assets connect applications, APIs, partners, files, events and workflows across hybrid environments, and they must operate reliably within established governance and runtime models.
Without the right guardrails, AI-generated integration logic can be difficult to validate, review, maintain or govern at scale. Integration teams need a way to use AI that is aligned with enterprise standards, development practices and the runtime investments they already rely on.
Enterprise integration teams are being asked to deliver more, faster. New applications, partner ecosystems, APIs, data flows and automation initiatives continue to increase demand, while the teams responsible for delivering them face growing backlogs, specialist skill constraints, documentation debt and inconsistent development standards.
AI-powered developer tools offer a path to greater productivity, but integration assets often support business critical processes, connect core enterprise systems and remain in production for years. Speed matters, but so do governance, quality, maintainability and runtime continuity.
Flow Pilot is designed to close this gap by helping teams modernize how they build and maintain integrations with AI, without weakening standards, creating new development silos or requiring a disruptive runtime change.
Enterprise AI adoption is not one-size-fits-all. Every organization has its own AI strategy, security posture, procurement standards and governance policies. Flow Pilot is designed for that reality, giving integration teams the flexibility to use AI assistants that align with how their enterprise chooses to adopt AI.
With support for IBM Bob, Claude and other enterprise-approved AI assistants, Flow Pilot helps teams bring AI into integration development without being forced into a single vendor-native AI experience. Teams can move faster with AI while staying aligned to the controls, standards and technology choices their enterprise already trusts.
Flow Pilot helps developers move faster from integration intent to working service logic. Using natural-language driven authoring, teams can create and improve webMethods Flow Services with AI assistance while keeping developers in control of review, refinement and validation.
This helps reduce repetitive development effort and gives integration teams a practical way to address growing delivery backlogs.
Flow Pilot introduces Flow Script, a human-readable, version-control-friendly source format for webMethods Flow Services. Unlike traditional Flow artifacts that can be difficult to inspect and compare in source control, Flow Script provides a clear textual representation of integration logic designed for both developer collaboration and AI interaction.
Flow Script creates a structured bridge between AI assistants and webMethods Flow Services, enabling AI to understand, explain, document and enhance integration logic while maintaining alignment with executable Flow Services.
This makes Flow Services easier to read, review, compare and maintain throughout the development lifecycle. Developers can work with integration logic using familiar source-control practices, while architects and reviewers gain greater visibility into how services are constructed and changed over time.
For integration estates that evolve over years, improved reviewability helps reduce maintenance risk, supports knowledge sharing across teams and makes it easier to apply consistent development standards across integration centers of excellence.
In many organizations, integration standards live in documentation, review checklists or the experience of senior specialists. Flow Pilot helps bring those standards closer to the development process.
Repository-level guidance can help capture conventions for naming, logging, error handling and reusable patterns, helping AI-assisted output align with enterprise integration practices before manual review begins.
Documentation and testing are often delayed because teams are under pressure to deliver. Over time, that can increase technical debt and make integrations harder to understand, change and operate.
Flow Pilot helps generate documentation, parameter descriptions, flow diagrams and unit test scenarios from the integration logic itself. This helps teams reduce manual documentation effort and keep supporting assets closer to how the service actually behaves.
For existing webMethods customers, modernization must be practical. Enterprise integration environments support critical processes and cannot be disrupted simply to adopt a new development model.
Flow Pilot is designed to modernize the development experience while preserving compatibility with existing IBM webMethods Integration runtime investments. Teams can bring AI-assisted development into how they build and maintain Flow Services without forcing a disruptive runtime change.
That makes Flow Pilot especially relevant for organizations with long-running webMethods estates, established integration teams and active modernization priorities.
Flow Pilot is designed for teams that need to increase delivery speed while maintaining control. It is especially relevant when:
Enterprise integration is moving into a new phase. Organizations need to build faster, but they also need to govern more consistently, reduce technical debt and protect the systems that keep their business running.
Flow Pilot reflects IBM’s broader vision for hybrid integration in the AI era: helping enterprises accelerate innovation while staying in control. By combining AI-assisted development, enterprise AI flexibility, governed standards, generated documentation and testing, and runtime continuity, Flow Pilot gives integration teams a practical way to modernize how they build and maintain business critical integrations.
Flow Pilot gives integration teams a practical way to reduce development effort, address growing backlogs and improve the consistency of integration delivery without compromising governance or existing runtime investments.
Explore Flow Pilot to see how AI-assisted development can support your integration strategy, or connect with IBM for a closer look at how it can fit into your environment.
For organizations facing growing integration backlogs, skill constraints and increasing pressure to adopt AI responsibly, Flow Pilot offers a practical path forward: build faster, govern better and preserve existing integration investments.
Explore IBM webMethods Integration Flow Pilot