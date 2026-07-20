Introducing IBM webMethods Integration Flow Pilot: Navigating integration development at AI speed

AI-assisted development is quickly becoming part of how modern software teams work. Gartner predicts that by 2028, 90% of enterprise software engineers will use AI code assistants, up from less than 14% in early 2024.

For integration teams, that shift creates a new opportunity. Developers are using natural-language prompts to generate logic, explain code, create tests and reduce repetitive work. But enterprise integration requires more than generic AI assistance. Integration assets connect applications, APIs, partners, files, events and workflows across hybrid environments, and they must operate reliably within established governance and runtime models.

Without the right guardrails, AI-generated integration logic can be difficult to validate, review, maintain or govern at scale. Integration teams need a way to use AI that is aligned with enterprise standards, development practices and the runtime investments they already rely on.