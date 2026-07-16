IBM webMethods Integration Flow Pilot

AI-assisted integration development at scale without sacrificing governance

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Overview

Build integrations with the AI you trust

Flow Pilot brings AI-assisted development into workflows that integration teams already use, helping teams build and maintain webMethods Flow Services faster.

Use IBM Bob, Claude or other enterprise-approved AI assistants that align with your organization’s strategy, security and governance policies without being locked into a single vendor-native experience.

Features

AI-powered governed integration delivery

Work with IBM Bob, Claude or other enterprise-approved AI assistants that align with your organization’s AI strategy, security and governance policies.

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Use natural-language prompts to create and improve webMethods Flow Services, helping developers move faster from integration intent to implementation.

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Use Flow Script to make integration logic more readable, version-control-friendly and easier to review, compare and maintain.

A network of stacked, modular blocks connected by thin lines representing integration logic with Flow Script

Embed naming, logging, error handling and reusable pattern guidance earlier in the development workflow to improve consistency across teams.

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Create documentation, parameter descriptions, flow diagrams and test scenarios directly from integration logic to reduce manual effort.

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Use cases

Turn integration demand into delivery

Clear integration backlogs faster

Help developers create and improve Flow Services faster with AI-assisted authoring in familiar development workflows.
Modernize long-running webMethods estates

Improve how existing Flow Services are built and maintained without disrupting current Integration Server investments.
Standardize development across COEs

Help architects and COE leaders drive consistent development practices across teams, projects, and reusable integration patterns.
Reduce documentation and testing debt

Keep documentation and test assets closer to the actual integration logic, reducing manual effort and stale supporting materials.
Scale AI-assisted development safely

Bring AI into integration delivery while maintaining review practices, standards, and controls across Flow Service development.
Take the next step

Accelerate integration development through natural-language.

  1. See Flow Pilot in action
  2. Book live demo