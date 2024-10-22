Database administrators (DBAs) continue to face unprecedented challenges that make their jobs more difficult than before. The explosion of data and database instances has made it increasingly hard to manage these sprawling database estates, all while helping ensure their customers continue to have secure and performant access to their business- and mission-critical data.

Most of DBAs’ time is consumed by routine tasks like troubleshooting, monitoring and managing access control, leaving little room to think farther into the future. Focus on strategic initiatives, growth forecasting and modernization initiatives that allow their businesses to edge out competitors are all being put on the back burner. It doesn’t have to be this way.

Today, we’re announcing the first step toward addressing those problems. Introducing IBM Database assistant powered by watsonx for IBM Db2® and IBM Netezza, a new AI-powered, cutting-edge assistant built on IBM’s decades of expertise managing the world’s most mission-critical data workloads. Database Assistant is designed to transform how DBAs operate. It provides instant insights, accelerates troubleshooting and reduces the learning curve for new DBAs—empowering teams to maintain optimal database performance while focusing on strategic initiatives.

Let’s take a closer look at how Database Assistant can help you streamline your database operations.