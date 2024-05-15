Using full stack automation to drive app-centric networking with IBM Rapid Network Automation

Today, we’re announcing the general availability of IBM® Rapid Network Automation—the first solution that stems from our Pliant acquisition in March.

IBM Rapid Network Automation is an advanced API-driven tool that is designed to automate, integrate and connect infrastructure across a hybrid cloud environment. Using a low-code approach and transforming API code into deployment-ready action blocks, IBM Rapid Network Automation is equipped with thousands of out-of-the-box integrations that help facilitate, integrate and secure communication up and down the technology stack between platforms, services and applications.

Network automation tasks can be inefficient (on top of specific skill requirements that some teams don’t have). Streamlining and automating tasks such as scripts, centralized governance and security policies are critical to addressing complexity, which is often the cause of these bigger automation initiatives potentially failing.

According to the EMA’s 2024 Network Management Megatrends Report (link resides outside ibm.com), IT professionals say the biggest challenge to success for network operations is the shortage of skilled personnel. Understaffed teams are inheriting complex network topologies as businesses quickly adopt evolving technologies like multi-cloud, SaaS and software defined networks.

With IBM Rapid Network Automation, organizations can embark on a transformative journey towards centralized, secured and scalable automation management, so IT teams can achieve end-to-end automation across their network and business. By using existing automation scripts, amplifying their capabilities and applying robust automation governance measures (such as centralized control and compliance), enterprises can navigate the complexities of modern networks.

Key automation use cases such as automated network observability, public cloud management, security and compliance operations and IT service management are all available today with IBM Rapid Network Automation in both SaaS and client-managed offerings.