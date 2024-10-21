Breaking planning barriers with AI: IBM Planning Analytics Assistant and Multivariate AI Forecasting

Our vision for IBM Planning Analytics is to transform business planning through autonomous capabilities. We aim to move beyond tools that simply enhance productivity and ease of use. Our ultimate goal is to develop a planning solution that not only assists you but actively provides recommendations and guidance on your next steps.

Autonomous business planning means the system doesn't just respond to inputs—it learns from data patterns, anticipates future trends and proactively suggests optimal courses of action. This approach shifts planning from a reactive to a proactive function within your organization.

By leveraging AI and generative AI, IBM Planning Analytics will understand your data, suggest strategies, predict future trends and guide you through complex decisions across all areas of your business—finance, marketing, operations and more.

By continuing to invest in these new technologies within IBM Planning Analytics, we aim to help your organization stay ahead, adapt quickly to changes in the market and achieve better results in a world that's always changing. We're committed to this journey towards autonomous business planning and can't wait to share these exciting advancements with you.

The future of planning is here and with IBM Planning Analytics, your team is ready to lead the way.