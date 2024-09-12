As a global leader in telecommunications and digital services, Orange serves nearly 298 million customers with a range of fixed and mobile solutions, along with professional services.

Recently, the Group created a new 'Finance Solutions and Data' division within the Financial Department to unify and enhance its finance solutions and accelerate data utilization across the entire Group.

“In early 2022, we initiated discussions on renewing our EPM system, which was starting to reach its limits in performance and functionality,” explains Benoit Lampuré, Director of Finance as a Service, Orange Group.

Orange subsequently initiated a search for a new global EPM solution in SaaS mode, aligning with the Group’s commitment over the past few years to cloud migration. IBM Planning Analytics emerged as the top choice. “We were confident in choosing IBM Planning Analytics, given its strong endorsements from major international corporations and the expertise of IBM’s consulting and support teams, who committed to assisting us throughout the duration of this program. The familiar user interface, including the Microsoft Excel add-in, was also a significant advantage.”

“The collaborative partnership between IBM and Orange was crucial for the success and adoption of the program,” adds Boris Daverat, Associate Partner IBM Consulting.