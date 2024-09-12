Orange aimed to replace its outdated EPM system, which could no longer support the Group's evolving needs. IBM Planning Analytics, deployed in cloud mode by the IBM Consulting and IBM Technology teams, met these modernization challenges by streamlining decision-making processes and boosting the company's overall performance.
As a global leader in telecommunications and digital services, Orange serves nearly 298 million customers with a range of fixed and mobile solutions, along with professional services.
Recently, the Group created a new 'Finance Solutions and Data' division within the Financial Department to unify and enhance its finance solutions and accelerate data utilization across the entire Group.
“In early 2022, we initiated discussions on renewing our EPM system, which was starting to reach its limits in performance and functionality,” explains Benoit Lampuré, Director of Finance as a Service, Orange Group.
Orange subsequently initiated a search for a new global EPM solution in SaaS mode, aligning with the Group’s commitment over the past few years to cloud migration. IBM Planning Analytics emerged as the top choice. “We were confident in choosing IBM Planning Analytics, given its strong endorsements from major international corporations and the expertise of IBM’s consulting and support teams, who committed to assisting us throughout the duration of this program. The familiar user interface, including the Microsoft Excel add-in, was also a significant advantage.”
“The collaborative partnership between IBM and Orange was crucial for the success and adoption of the program,” adds Boris Daverat, Associate Partner IBM Consulting.
Orange's EPM system offers extensive functional coverage, including:
The project launched in September 2022 with a focus on two key divisions: Orange France and Orange Corporate. “Our goal was to integrate the 2024 budget into IBM Planning Analytics, aiming for a go-live by summer 2023,” said Benoit Lampuré, Director of Finance as a Service at Orange Group.
The Orange teams built on their existing knowledge of the company’s reference framework and data models, well aware of the detailed analyses required.
However, to meet the tight deadlines, multiple concurrent projects were necessary.
“We focused on reusing existing work by developing a core model. Each project was supported by dedicated teams of experts from Orange and IBM. Additionally, we established a cross-functional team with IBM to ensure uniformity in development processes and methodologies across all projects.”
The production phase was completed on schedule for both the France and Corporate divisions. The solution is now being rolled out to Orange Business, Orange MEA, and several European countries, including Belgium and Romania, with plans for further expansion to Slovakia, Poland, and the Totem subsidiary."
IBM Planning Analytics is slated for full deployment across the entire group and all targeted functional areas by 2025, expanding the user base to 1,500.
However, EPM-related projects should continue beyond this deadline. “As the solution rolls out, users are presenting new use cases that we had not initially anticipated. This indicates strong acceptance and engagement with our new EPM,” notes Benoit Lampuré, Director of Finance as a Service, Orange.
AI and Analytics to continue transforming our business practices
Orange is exploring several new use cases to assess the impact of AI and analytics on its Finance function.
“We're studying how to optimally improve revenue forecasting based on predictive algorithms, which can call on artificial intelligence.”
Additionally, Orange is experimenting with generative AI for management controllers. “The goal is to identify key events within specific areas and generate AI-driven comments that provide initial data analysis, which our controllers can then synthesize."
“Integrating IBM Planning Analytics with an AI and generative AI platform like IBM watsonx significantly accelerates the deployment of these use cases,” notes Stéphane Maillet, Senior Manager for IBM Consulting, who oversees cross-functional coordination of the program."
Another important focus is managing non-financial data, such as calculating the company's carbon footprint. “EPM will undoubtedly play a role in reporting and simulating ESG indicators, although we have yet to define its exact scope for non-financial data,' concludes Benoit Lampuré."
Orange is a telecom giant, the leading company in its sector in France, with a strong presence across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The company provides services to 298 million customers, including 2.5 million businesses, the Group generated €44.1 billion in revenue in 2023 and employs nearly 137,000 people in 26 countries, over half of whom are based in France.