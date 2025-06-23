Get ready for the Agentic AI future: API Agent in IBM API Connect now generally available

We designed the API Agent to meet the evolving needs of API development teams and the rise of AI agents. Acting as an intelligent assistant trained on the API Connect platform and your enterprise's API estate, the API Agent understands both your environment and your intent, transforming natural language prompts into fully-governed, production-ready APIs. Whether your teams follow a design-first or code-first approach, API Agent adapts to your workflows, accelerating delivery while reducing sprawl, enforcing governance and improving API quality.

Since its introduction at THINK, the new feature has generated strong interest across our customer base. During the public preview, organizations in various industries—from banking to food production—quickly recognized its impact.

Early adopters highlighted the API Agent’s ability to streamline and accelerate key stages of the API lifecycle. Notably, the AI-powered validation against governance rules helped teams enforce governance policies with greater consistency, reducing manual overhead and improving compliance. Automated scaffolding significantly shortened time-to-first API, while the built-in test generation made a noticeable difference in efficiency and time-to-deployment.

Across the board, customer feedback has been consistent: the Agent reduces complexity, increases productivity, and enables faster delivery of higher-quality, well-governed APIs.