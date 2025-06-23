Get ready for the Agentic AI future: API Agent in IBM API Connect now generally available

23 June 2025
We are excited to announce the general availability of the API Agent in IBM API Connect, a feature launched at THINK in May this year.
The API Agent marks a key moment in our journey to support businesses in the Agentic era. This launch moves us closer to our goal of giving organizations the tools to build, manage and scale APIs with the intelligence and flexibility required by today’s AI-driven environments.
We designed the API Agent to meet the evolving needs of API development teams and the rise of AI agents. Acting as an intelligent assistant trained on the API Connect platform and your enterprise's API estate, the API Agent understands both your environment and your intent, transforming natural language prompts into fully-governed, production-ready APIs. Whether your teams follow a design-first or code-first approach, API Agent adapts to your workflows, accelerating delivery while reducing sprawl, enforcing governance and improving API quality.
Since its introduction at THINK, the new feature has generated strong interest across our customer base. During the public preview, organizations in various industries—from banking to food production—quickly recognized its impact.
Early adopters highlighted the API Agent’s ability to streamline and accelerate key stages of the API lifecycle. Notably, the AI-powered validation against governance rules helped teams enforce governance policies with greater consistency, reducing manual overhead and improving compliance. Automated scaffolding significantly shortened time-to-first API, while the built-in test generation made a noticeable difference in efficiency and time-to-deployment.
Across the board, customer feedback has been consistent: the Agent reduces complexity, increases productivity, and enables faster delivery of higher-quality, well-governed APIs.
Apart from autonomously planning and executing API management actions—such as discovering, creating, testing APIs, and supporting API governance—the GA release builds on this momentum with another key enhancement: code deployment via API Agent.
Users can now prompt the Agent to deploy a micro service, and the Agent will automatically deploy the application to a temporary, free IBM Code Engine instance, with no setup required. Once deployed, the Agent can publish the API into API Connect and manage the lifecycle.
As AI agents will increasingly act on behalf of users booking travel, managing logistics or integrating services, your APIs must be discoverable, reusable and governed by design. API Agent tackles this challenge with confidence. Instead of reinventing the wheel, it checks your existing API catalog first, helping you avoid unnecessary duplication and manage API sprawl. It also keeps your APIs in line with company standards from the start, catching potential issues early and making sure best practices are followed throughout the lifecycle.
The API Agent represents a fundamental shift in creating and managing APIs: it’s not just an incremental step in automation, it is a shift towards an intelligent, adaptable, and trustworthy API ecosystem. With API Agent, your teams can stay in flow, focus on innovation and deliver APIs that are ready for the AI-powered future.
API Agent is now generally available to all IBM API Connect customers: you can start using it today in the API Connect environment. For enterprises seeking a unified experience across all integration scenarios, the API Agent is also a feature of the newly-launched IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration, a platform for comprehensive development, deployment, management and monitoring of diverse integration patterns across on-premises and multi-cloud landscapes.
To learn more and see how API Agent can help you build smarter, govern better, and move faster in an increasingly agentic world, sign up for a live demo or request a 30-day free trial.