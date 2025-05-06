Introducing API Agent: Democratizing APIs in an Agentic Era

Our new API Agent has been trained on the API Connect platform APIs and has access to your enterprise resource catalog, so it both understands your API environment and how to use API Connect to prevent these problems from occurring. It responds to requests given in plain English, using its knowledge of software engineering, API best practices, API Connect capabilities and your API estate to turn your intent into reality.

Consider a scenario where Acme Coffee Roasters is expanding their delivery internationally and partnering with Just in Time logistics. They want Just in Time to query order details and push shipping-status updates. Acme’s developer tells the API Agent, “Create an API to retrieve order details and update shipping statuses in real time.”

Before generating a brand-new API, API Agent intelligently searches the existing API estate to discover if a suitable API already exists—promoting reuse and minimizing sprawl. If no suitable API is found, the Agent automatically generates the API specification. It supports both code-first and API design-first approaches, recognizing that different teams have different workflows. Some prefer to design and document their APIs first (design-first), while others want to focus on building backend functionality first (code-first), then generate the API specification based on the implemented code to speed up prototyping.

By embracing both models, API Agent adapts to real-world development lifecycles, meeting teams where they are and removing barriers to faster, safer API delivery. Additionally, it augments the specification with relevant documentation providing richer information and context for the usage of APIs by applications. API Agent can also ensure the APIs adhere to organizational standards and best practices by validating them against governance rulesets. It can also catch and fix validation errors early in the development process. Finally, it generates re-usable test cases to ensure the API behavior is valid over time.