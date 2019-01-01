Home Impact Social Equitable impact

Learn how IBM leverages technology to create more diverse, inclusive and equitable communities

2023 IBM Impact Report
Our focus

Creating spaces and opportunities for everyone through on diversity, equity and inclusivity, both within IBM and globally

See how IBMers are leveraging technology for impact. Explore highlights from the 2023 IBM Impact Report.
The free education program that helps underrepresented communities in tech develop valuable new skills
The New Collar program creates career pathways for candidates without advanced degrees
In skilling 30 million people by 2030, IBM takes bold action to close the skills gap
Reflect our current commitments
Diversity and Inclusion

USD 250 million investment in apprenticeships and new-collar programs by 2025.

Maintain our longstanding practice of pay equity, ensuring equal pay for equal work.
Community Development

Skill 30 million people globally by 2030.

Log 4 million volunteer hours by 2025.
Supply Chain Responsibility

15% of first-tier supplier diversity spend from Black-owned suppliers by 2025.

Impact areas

Reports

Reports and policies
Stories: IBM connects technology and people to change the world - IBM Impact blog