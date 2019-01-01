Learn how IBM leverages technology to create more diverse, inclusive and equitable communities
Creating spaces and opportunities for everyone through on diversity, equity and inclusivity, both within IBM and globally
See how IBMers are leveraging technology for impact. Explore highlights from the 2023 IBM Impact Report.
USD 250 million investment in apprenticeships and new-collar programs by 2025.
Maintain our longstanding practice of pay equity, ensuring equal pay for equal work.
Skill 30 million people globally by 2030.
Log 4 million volunteer hours by 2025.
15% of first-tier supplier diversity spend from Black-owned suppliers by 2025.