Of all the new systems that helped to put the first humans on the moon in the 1960s, an inventory tracker was hardly the sexiest of the bunch. It was built to log rocket parts, a mundane if vital job among the thousands required for the lunar missions. By streamlining information on supplies, it helped launch Apollo 11 into space and kick-started the market for commercial database management systems here on Earth.

The Information Control System and Data Language Interface (ICS/DL/I) broadcast its first “READY” message on August 14, 1968, at the Rockwell Space Division at NASA in Downey, California. Requisitioned from IBM by Northern American Aviation (which later became Rockwell International), the prime contractor for the Apollo spacecraft and the second stage of the Saturn V launch rocket, the system tracked bills of material for millions of parts. It also managed versioning for engineering changes.

For the commercial market, IBM renamed the technology Information Management Systems and in 1968 announced its release on mainframes, starting with System/360. Industries eager for a simple, efficient way to process and manage data snapped up IMS — and companies around the world continue to rely on it for everyday business needs.