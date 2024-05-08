In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, the integration of Generative AI into SAP S/4HANA-enabled transformations is not just innovative—it’s transformative. This session explores the strategies and real-world applications of AI technologies in SAP deployments. Join us to discover how these powerful tools are accelerating delivery times, driving efficiencies and enabling users to focus on driving value.

Customer Success Story — session PAR301.

Speakers:

Omar Syed, Lead Client Partner (Consumer Products), IBM

Paolo Zanca, Unify Programme Manager, Imperial Brands

📍Theater 6, Hall 5