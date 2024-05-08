Home Events SAP Sapphire Barcelona IBM at SAP Sapphire 2024
SAP Sapphire is the flagship customer event, bringing together senior executives and decision-makers. Through a thoughtfully-crafted agenda, we'll explore the latest innovations, emerging trends and disruptive technologies shaping our global landscape.
 

This year's program will delve into business, technology and leadership, equipping executives to successfully navigate business challenges and seize new opportunities.

 
IBM and SAP plan to expand collaboration to help clients become next-generation enterprises with generative AI.
212% ROI over 3 years with IBM Cloud for SAP

 TruQua, an IBM Company

Finance transformation with TruQua, an IBM Company. 350+ successful SAP projects completed

SAP Pinnacle Awards 2024

Winners and finalists SAP Pinnacle Awards in 2024

IBM received two SAP Pinnacle awards under the Intelligent Enterprise Innovation category.

 Learn more
Visit us at the IBM booth #7.108 in Hall 7

IBM will again hold Premiere Global sponsorship. Our experts will showcase innovative solutions to your biggest business challenges, connect you with global experts, industry peers, and inspire you to confidently turn your vision into reality.
IBM Speaking Session
Wednesday, 12 June at 10:30 AM CET Accelerating S/4HANA Transformations with Generative AI

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, the integration of Generative AI into SAP S/4HANA-enabled transformations is not just innovative—it’s transformative. This session explores the strategies and real-world applications of AI technologies in SAP deployments. Join us to discover how these powerful tools are accelerating delivery times, driving efficiencies and enabling users to focus on driving value.

Customer Success Story — session PAR301.

Speakers:

  • Omar Syed, Lead Client Partner (Consumer Products), IBM
  • Paolo Zanca, Unify Programme Manager, Imperial Brands

📍Theater 6, Hall 5

 

 Learn more
Join us for a VIP reception hosted by IBM, smartShift and SNP in Barcelona
Tuesday, 11 June, 2024. 7:00 PM–10:00 PM CET VIP reception Enjoy an evening of gourmet food, drinks, live music and networking with industry professionals at the Nuclo Restaurant, Fira Barcelona. Don’t miss this exclusive event on the eve of the Sapphire Barcelona conference. We look forward to seeing you there—RSVP today!  Event details and RSVP

SAP Insights—88% have started or completed the move to S/4HANA Learn more
Accelerating the journey to HR 3.0

Unlock business value with modern human resources operations. IBM and SAP SuccessFactors deliver an experience-based HR model.

 Iberdrola

To increase procurement efficiency and boost purchasing governance, Iberdrola chose to retire its on-premises SRM system and move to all-cloud SAP® Ariba® solutions.

 IBM SAP SuccessFactors consulting services

Improve your employee experience, overall performance management and operational effectiveness to help transform human resources using SAP SuccessFactors.
IBM SAP consulting services

Our SAP implementation experts equipped with years of experience help you build and deliver a strategic business transformation plan using proven methodologies to create a roadmap that capatilizes on business value, lowers costs, increases agility and improves results.

Explore IBM SAP consulting services