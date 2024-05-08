SAP Sapphire is the flagship customer event, bringing together senior executives and decision-makers. Through a thoughtfully-crafted agenda, we'll explore the latest innovations, emerging trends and disruptive technologies shaping our global landscape.
This year's program will delve into business, technology and leadership, equipping executives to successfully navigate business challenges and seize new opportunities.
IBM and SAP plan to expand collaboration to help clients become next-generation enterprises with generative AI.
IBM will again hold Premiere Global sponsorship. Our experts will showcase innovative solutions to your biggest business challenges, connect you with global experts, industry peers, and inspire you to confidently turn your vision into reality.
In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, the integration of Generative AI into SAP S/4HANA-enabled transformations is not just innovative—it’s transformative. This session explores the strategies and real-world applications of AI technologies in SAP deployments. Join us to discover how these powerful tools are accelerating delivery times, driving efficiencies and enabling users to focus on driving value.
Speakers:
Unlock business value with modern human resources operations. IBM and SAP SuccessFactors deliver an experience-based HR model.
To increase procurement efficiency and boost purchasing governance, Iberdrola chose to retire its on-premises SRM system and move to all-cloud SAP® Ariba® solutions.
Improve your employee experience, overall performance management and operational effectiveness to help transform human resources using SAP SuccessFactors.
Keynotes, demos and more. Connect with SAP experts, partners and peers to explore the best strategies and solutions for your business needs. Explore the IBM Speaking Sessions at SAP Sapphire 2024.
Our SAP implementation experts equipped with years of experience help you build and deliver a strategic business transformation plan using proven methodologies to create a roadmap that capatilizes on business value, lowers costs, increases agility and improves results.