Capture AI's full potential to power growth for Telcos

At DTW Ignite 2025, we'll guide telecom industry leaders in reaching their revenue growth goals through the transformative power of AI.

Visit the IBM booth #320 in Hall C3 to engage in conversations with telco experts, explore innovative telecom solutions and gain exclusive insights from the new Telecom IBV paper we'll launch during the event. Delve into real-world projects with industry thought leaders and uncover the future of telecom through client success stories.

Join us and learn how to capture AI’s full potential to power growth, efficiency and competitive edge for Telcos.

Take the next step: Harness AI for greater productivity, customer experiences and create autonomous, resilient networks that can drive revenue. 

IBM sessions

IBM Booth # 320 | Stop by our booth to talk with an IBM expert about how you can capitalize on AI’s potential and partner with us to drive AI transformation for your business.
Tue, 17 June | 11:15 AM - 13:00 PM | Stage B The state of autonomous networks: progress to watch, pitfalls to avoid

Building trust in autonomous networking

Autonomy is the stated goal of many telcos, but few have reached the point of actually removing humans from the loop.  At a practical level, the details of implementing autonomy at the network level are riddled with technical and institutional barriers.  In this session, the discussion will cover a new approach to agentic AI that uses network-specific models to build trustworthy autonomous operations.  We’ll talk about how this approach to autonomy can deliver value across the plan-build-manage network lifecycle.

IBM speaker: Andrew Coward, General Manager, Software Defined Networking

Tue, 17 June | 16:00 - 17:30 PM | Stage C Enabling AI-first: prioritizing investment for AI-native evolution

Is your AI strategy paying off? How to turn plans into ROI 

Discover how to identify and prioritize AI strategies that deliver the highest ROI. Learn best practices for building a solid AI foundation and explore where CSPs are making bold investments to drive business success while avoiding technical debt.

IBM speaker: Rahul Kumar, Senior Partner and Vice President - Global Industry Leader for Telco and Media Industry

Wed, 18 June | 11:30 AM - 13:00 PM | Stage C Addressing AI lifecycle pitfalls: accelerating innovation without compromising quality

AI in Telecom: from early wins to scaling success - real and actionable insights

Telcos worldwide are fast-tracking AI adoption across networks, customer care, IT and more—navigating challenges like data management, governance and maximizing ROI. Join industry executives as they share real-world AI strategies, key lessons and best practices to boost efficiency, enhance quality and drive revenue growth. 

IBM speaker: Eoin Coughlan, Global CTO and Industry Lead, TME

Wed, 18 June | 16:00 PM - 17:30 PM | Stage D How is AI enabling product innovation and unlocking new revenue streams?

Unlocking revenue growth: can gen AI help in reversing the revenue trajectory for telecoms?

The (5G) monetization roadblock: Why Private 5G, network slicing, API monetization are struggling? ​

  • The gen AI trigger: How this fast-evolving tech could change the revenue side of the telecoms equation.
  • Client insights: How are telcos approaching the use of gen AI and automation to change the game?​
  • Rethinking Telco Operations: How must telcos reshape their structure and processes to harness the full potential of 5G, gen AI?

IBM speaker: Rahul Kumar, Senior Partner and Vice President - Global Industry Leader for Telco and Media Industry

 

Industry insights

Embrace AI-powered automation and hybrid cloud agility

The future of innovation isn’t happening in silos—it's unfolding as transformation with AI acceleration, creating new opportunities for telecom growth and collaboration. Deep dive into telecom industry insights on how to stay ahead by capturing AI’s full potential to power growth!
Industries in the AI era

How 10 industries are harnessing AI to supercharge business opportunities. For industries to capture the transformational potential of AI, they need to reimagine business models and reconfigure partnerships.

Dial into telco’s AI future: Grab our report for insights

In partnership with GSMA Intelligence, we explore how telecoms can gain a network advantage with cloud and AI. Discover how CSPs can harness AI’s promise to modernize networks and enhance customer experiences.
Capturing the cybersecurity dividend in telecoms

IBM Consulting® and Palo Alto Networks have joined forces to deliver AI-powered, fully integrated, open, end-to-end security solutions to enterprises.

