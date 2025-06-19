Join us 17—19 June 2025, at Bella Center, Copenhagen | Hall C3, Booth #320
At DTW Ignite 2025, we'll guide telecom industry leaders in reaching their revenue growth goals through the transformative power of AI.
Visit the IBM booth #320 in Hall C3 to engage in conversations with telco experts, explore innovative telecom solutions and gain exclusive insights from the new Telecom IBV paper we'll launch during the event.
Join us and learn how to capture AI's full potential to power growth, efficiency and competitive edge for Telcos.
Take the next step: Harness AI for greater productivity, customer experiences and create autonomous, resilient networks that can drive revenue.
Building trust in autonomous networking
Autonomy is the stated goal of many telcos, but few have reached the point of actually removing humans from the loop. At a practical level, the details of implementing autonomy at the network level are riddled with technical and institutional barriers. In this session, the discussion will cover a new approach to agentic AI that uses network-specific models to build trustworthy autonomous operations. We’ll talk about how this approach to autonomy can deliver value across the plan-build-manage network lifecycle.
IBM speaker: Andrew Coward, General Manager, Software Defined Networking
Is your AI strategy paying off? How to turn plans into ROI
Discover how to identify and prioritize AI strategies that deliver the highest ROI. Learn best practices for building a solid AI foundation and explore where CSPs are making bold investments to drive business success while avoiding technical debt.
IBM speaker: Rahul Kumar, Senior Partner and Vice President - Global Industry Leader for Telco and Media Industry
AI in Telecom: from early wins to scaling success - real and actionable insights
Telcos worldwide are fast-tracking AI adoption across networks, customer care, IT and more—navigating challenges like data management, governance and maximizing ROI. Join industry executives as they share real-world AI strategies, key lessons and best practices to boost efficiency, enhance quality and drive revenue growth.
IBM speaker: Eoin Coughlan, Global CTO and Industry Lead, TME
Unlocking revenue growth: can gen AI help in reversing the revenue trajectory for telecoms?
The (5G) monetization roadblock: Why Private 5G, network slicing, API monetization are struggling?
IBM speaker: Rahul Kumar, Senior Partner and Vice President - Global Industry Leader for Telco and Media Industry
Embrace AI-powered automation and hybrid cloud agility
The future of innovation isn’t happening in silos—it's unfolding as transformation with AI acceleration, creating new opportunities for telecom growth and collaboration. Deep dive into telecom industry insights on how to stay ahead by capturing AI’s full potential to power growth!
How 10 industries are harnessing AI to supercharge business opportunities. For industries to capture the transformational potential of AI, they need to reimagine business models and reconfigure partnerships.
In partnership with GSMA Intelligence, we explore how telecoms can gain a network advantage with cloud and AI. Discover how CSPs can harness AI’s promise to modernize networks and enhance customer experiences.
IBM Consulting® and Palo Alto Networks have joined forces to deliver AI-powered, fully integrated, open, end-to-end security solutions to enterprises.
