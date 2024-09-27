|
NVIDIA H100
AI
Large Traditional AI and Generative AI model inferencing and fine tuning for
HPC
Complex scientific computing and simulations that require double - precision accuracy with FP64 performance
GPU
8 x NVIDIA H100 80 GB
VCPUs
162
RAM
1792 GiB
Get quote
|
NVIDIA L40S
Optimized for AI inferencing, traditional HPC and visualization use cases
AI
Traditional AI and GenAI model inferencing and training of small to mid-size models for
- Chatbots, natural language search, question - answering
- Content generation, summarization, classification
- Insight extraction, forecasting
Supports FP8 precision
HPC
Graphics-intensive HPC tasks due to its RT Cores, making it suitable for 3D modeling and visualization in scientific applications
Visualization
Professional visualization workflows requiring high fidelity
GPU
1 x NVIDIA L40S 48 GB
2 x NVIDIA L40S 48 GB
VCPUs
24
48
RAM
120 GB
240GB
Configure
|
NVIDIA L4
Optimized for AI inferencing and visualization use cases
AI
Inferencing of small AI models that only require smaller memory
HPC
Graphics-intensive HPC tasks due to its RT Cores, making it suitable for 3D modeling and visualization in scientific applications
Visualization
Less demanding 3D modeling and CAD work
GPU
1 x NVIDIA L4 24 GB
2 x NVIDIA L4 24 GB
4 x NVIDIA L4 24 GB
VCPUs
16
32
64
RAM
80 GB
160 GB
320 GB
Get quote
|
NVIDIA P100
GPU
1 x P100
2 x P100
VCPUs
8
16
RAM
60 GB
120 GB
*20 TB bandwidth included in US, Canada and EU data centers; 5 TB bandwidth included in all other data centers. New prices and offers may not be combined with any other current or future discounts.
|
NVIDIA T4
GPU
NVIDIA T4
NVIDIA T4
NVIDIA T4
CPU
Intel Xeon 8474
Intel Xeon 8474
Intel Xeon 8474
Cores
96 GB
48 GB
64 GB
RAM
Up to 2048 GB
Up to 2048 GB
Up to 2048 GB
*20 TB bandwidth included in US, Canada and EU data centers; 5 TB bandwidth included in all other data centers. New prices and offers may not be combined with any other current or future discounts.