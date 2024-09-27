Home Cloud GPU Cloud Server NVIDIA NVIDIA GPU Instances
Scale efficiently with on-demand access to NVIDIA GPUs that are purpose-built for AI and accelerated data processing, HPC, Visualization use cases
Configure GPUs

NVIDIA H100 

Optimized for large AI model inferencing, fine tuning and traditional HPC use cases

AI

Large Traditional AI and Generative AI model inferencing and fine tuning for  

  • Chatbots, natural language search, question - answering
  • Content generation, summarization, classification
  • Insight extraction, forecasting

HPC

Complex scientific computing and simulations that require double - precision accuracy with FP64 performance

GPU

8 x NVIDIA H100 80 GB

VCPUs

162

RAM

1792 GiB

Get quote

Get quote for VPC
Get quote for Red Hat OpenShift

NVIDIA L40S

Optimized for AI inferencing, traditional HPC and visualization use cases

AI

Traditional AI and GenAI model inferencing and training of small to mid-size models for

- Chatbots, natural language search, question - answering
- Content generation, summarization, classification
- Insight extraction, forecasting

Supports FP8 precision

HPC

Graphics-intensive HPC tasks due to its RT Cores, making it suitable for 3D modeling and visualization in scientific applications

Visualization

Professional visualization workflows requiring high fidelity

  • Real-time rendering of complex 3D scenes
  • Product design with photorealistic materials and lighting
  • Architectural visualization with detailed environments

GPU

1 x NVIDIA L40S 48 GB
2 x NVIDIA L40S 48 GB

VCPUs

24
48

RAM

120 GB
240GB

Configure

Get quote for VPC
Get quote for VPC

NVIDIA L4

Optimized for AI inferencing and visualization use cases

AI

Inferencing of small AI models that only require smaller memory

HPC

Graphics-intensive HPC tasks due to its  RT Cores, making it suitable for 3D modeling and visualization in scientific applications

Visualization

Less demanding 3D modeling and CAD work

  • Basic real-time rendering tasks
  • Entry-level virtual reality applications
  • Video editing and motion graphics

GPU

1 x NVIDIA L4 24 GB

 

2 x NVIDIA L4 24 GB

 

4 x NVIDIA L4 24 GB

VCPUs

16

 

32

 

64

RAM

80 GB

 

160 GB

 

320 GB

Get quote

Get quote for VPC
Get quote for Red Hat OpenShift

 
Get quote for VPC
Get quote for Red Hat OpenShift

 
Get quote for VPC
Get quote for Red Hat OpenShift

 

NVIDIA P100

GPU

1 x P100
2 x P100

VCPUs

8
16

RAM

60 GB
120 GB

 Get quote

*20 TB bandwidth included in US, Canada and EU data centers; 5 TB bandwidth included in all other data centers. New prices and offers may not be combined with any other current or future discounts.

NVIDIA T4

GPU

NVIDIA T4
NVIDIA T4
NVIDIA T4

CPU

Intel Xeon 8474
Intel Xeon 8474
Intel Xeon 8474

Cores

96 GB
48 GB
64 GB

RAM

Up to 2048 GB
Up to 2048 GB
Up to 2048 GB

 Get quote

*20 TB bandwidth included in US, Canada and EU data centers; 5 TB bandwidth included in all other data centers. New prices and offers may not be combined with any other current or future discounts.