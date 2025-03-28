Home

 NVIDIA® GPUs on IBM Cloud
Scale efficiently with on-demand access to NVIDIA GPUs on IBM Cloud
Configure H200
NVIDIA Hopper CPU H200
NVIDIA GPUs for AI, HPC and Visualization

IBM Cloud® has a broad range of NVIDIA GPUs such as H200 and L40S to best fit with your specific needs and AI workloads, like training, inferencing or fine-tuning. The GPUs support a large range of generative AI inferencing applications, capabilities and frameworks, including large language models (LLM) and multi-modal models (MMM). Get your AI workload into product quickly based on your workload placement goals with multi-platform enablement, including IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC, IBM watsonx®, Red Hat® RHEL AI or OpenShift® AI and Deployable Architectures.
Benefits Industry-leading GPUs

NVIDIA is a pioneer in accelerated computing helping enterprises across industries with their performance intensive workloads.

 Select the GPUs to best fit your needs

IBM Cloud has a large choice of NVIDIA GPU instances so you can choose the one that is most suited for your workload and desired outcomes.

 Execute large or small models, HPC and Visualizations

All GPUs are not created equally, whether it’s for your AI, HPC or Visualizations, IBM Cloud has the ones you need.

Deploy based on your infrastructure and software requirements

NVIDIA GPUs are paired with 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors on IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC. There are several ways to adopt and deploy based on your infrastructure and software requirements.

Provision a Stand-alone Server on VPC BYOL watsonx software Automate with Deployable Architectures Red Hat OpenShift AI deployment

NVIDIA GPU Instances on IBM Cloud

 Best forGPUVCPURAMConfigure 
NVIDIA H200 GPULarge traditional AI and generative AI models8 X NVIDIA H200 141 GB1601792 GiBVirtual Server for VPC
Red Hat OpenShift		 
NVIDIA H100 GPULarge traditional AI and generative AI models8 X NVIDIA H100 80 GB1601792 GiBVirtual Server for VPC
Red Hat OpenShift		 
NVIDIA L40S GPUSmall to mid-size models1 X NVIDIA L40S 48 GB
2 X NVIDIA L40S 48 GB		24
48		120 GB
240 GB		Virtual Server for VPC
Red Hat OpenShift		 
NVIDIA L4 GPUSmall AI models that require smaller memory1 X NVIDIA L4 24 GB
2 X NVIDIA L4 24 GB
4 X NVIDIA L4 24 GB		16
32
64		80 GB
160 GB
320 GB		Virtual Server for VPC
Red Hat OpenShift		 
NVIDIA V100 GPUFor small AI footprint to start with1 X NVIDIA V100 16 GB864 GiBVirtual Server for VPC
Red Hat OpenShift		 
