This powerful GPU is enabling leadership performance for the data center, at any scale. These GPUs are uniquely well suited to power even the most demanding AI and HPC workloads, offering exceptional compute performance, large memory density, high-bandwidth memory and support for specialized data formats.
Support for IBM watsonx®, Red Hat® OpenShift® Kubernetes Service and an automated Terraform-based deployment is planned for 1H 2025. Support for Red Hat OpenShift AI clusters, IBM Cloud® Kubernetes Service and deployable architectures on IBM Cloud is planned for 2H 2025.
192 GB of HBM3 memory provides cost-effective generative AI performance for more or larger AI models at scale, so fewer GPUs are needed.
The GPU is optimized for matrix and tensor operations with FP8, FP16, BF16 and INT8 precision, balancing performance and accuracy.
AMD-ROCm open software includes a broad set of programming models, tools, compilers, libraries and runtimes. By supporting APIs deployed by industry leaders, developers can easily port development code.
AMD Instinct MI300X GPUs are paired with 4th Gen Intel Xeon® processors on IBM Cloud® Virtual Servers for VPC.
AMD Instinct MI300X GPUs can be deployed through IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC cloud instances. IBM Cloud VPC is designed for high resiliency and security inside a software-defined network (SDN) where clients can build isolated private clouds and essential public cloud benefits. The AMD Instinct MI300X GPU cloud instance, which also supports Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI images, is ideal for clients with highly specialized software stacks, or those who require full control over their underlying server.
