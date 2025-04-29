AMD Instinct MI300X GPU on IBM Cloud
Designed to deliver leadership performance for Generative AI workloads and HPC applications
IBM Cloud infrastructure for AI
The AMD Instinct MI300X GPU offers 192 GB of HBM3 memory

This powerful GPU is enabling leadership performance for the data center, at any scale. These GPUs are uniquely well suited to power even the most demanding AI and HPC workloads, offering exceptional compute performance, large memory density, high-bandwidth memory and support for specialized data formats.

Support for IBM watsonx®, Red Hat® OpenShift® Kubernetes Service and an automated Terraform-based deployment is planned for 1H 2025. Support for Red Hat OpenShift AI clusters, IBM Cloud® Kubernetes Service and deployable architectures on IBM Cloud is planned for 2H 2025.
Benefits Lower TCO at scale

192 GB of HBM3 memory provides cost-effective generative AI performance for more or larger AI models at scale, so fewer GPUs are needed.

 High AI and HPC performance

The GPU is optimized for matrix and tensor operations with FP8, FP16, BF16 and INT8 precision, balancing performance and accuracy.

 Open development

AMD-ROCm open software includes a broad set of programming models, tools, compilers, libraries and runtimes. By supporting APIs deployed by industry leaders, developers can easily port development code.
The MI300X instance on IBM Cloud
The instance on IBM Cloud comes with the following specifications
  • 208 vCPUs
  • 1792 GB RAM
  • 8 x 3.2 TB instance storage
  • 8 x AMD Instinct MI300X GPU
Deploy based on your infrastructure and software requirements

AMD Instinct MI300X GPUs are paired with 4th Gen Intel Xeon® processors on IBM Cloud® Virtual Servers for VPC.
Provision a stand-alone server on the IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud (VPC)

AMD Instinct MI300X GPUs can be deployed through IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC cloud instances. IBM Cloud VPC is designed for high resiliency and security inside a software-defined network (SDN) where clients can build isolated private clouds and essential public cloud benefits. The AMD Instinct MI300X GPU cloud instance, which also supports Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI images, is ideal for clients with highly specialized software stacks, or those who require full control over their underlying server.

Resources
IBM watsonx.ai demo

Take a tour of the watsonx.ai® developer studio. Build prompts, experiment with foundation models and create ML models.

Watch this short video on Red Hat OpenShift AI on IBM Cloud.
IBM Cloud VPC docs

Learn more about IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud. Explore provisioning guides, tutorials and more.
