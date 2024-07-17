Since water is necessary for human survival, utility provider Water Corporation works tirelessly each day to deliver this critical resource to homes and businesses across Western Australia—more than 1.3 million customer accounts altogether. To support customers who receive a pension or other concession, the business coordinates with local government authorities to provide discounts to holders of various state-issued concession cards.

On average, Water Corporation processes more than 40,000 concession applications each year. The concessions team was finding it difficult to process applications quickly, especially during the peak mid-year period. The application that the business used to collect, manage, and validate these discount requests was developed over a decade ago and relied heavily on time-consuming, manual processes. The outdated technology could not readily scale to accommodate growing workloads and support staff were expending labor and resources to keep the system running.

Further complicating matters, Water Corporation needed the platform to securely store historic concession applications, placing an even greater strain on the existing system’s resources.