To support its development and gain greater strategic oversight of its operations, Vivo Energy chose to deploy SAP S/4HANA with a new implementation, including the SAP S/4HANA Oil & Gas, SAP S/4HANA Retail, SAP S/4HANA Finance and SAP S/4HANA Supply Chain modules. The company used SAP Master Data Governance to manage data centrally from across the entire enterprise, and transformed its employees’ user experience with the modern, user-friendly SAP Fiori (link resides outside of ibm.com) interface.

SAP S/4HANA Oil & Gas will enable Vivo Energy’s staff to manage inventory more efficiently and automate and optimize logistics processes, among a range of other functions. The SAP S/4HANA Retail module SAP Customer Activity Repository will streamline service station activities by centralizing sales data and preparing it for real-time analysis. This will enable the company to forecast demand to help increase customer satisfaction, while improving sales efficiency.

To improve human resources (HR) capabilities and productivity, Vivo Energy is implementing SAP SuccessFactors in the cloud. The SAP Success Factors Employee Central module will enable Vivo Energy to monitor employee performance with rapid and ultra-granular analytics capabilities. Greater insight into employee performance will also help standardize and optimize HR activities across all regional divisions, leading to improved time management and enhanced succession planning. To support efficient hiring, training and talent development, Vivo Energy also decided to deploy SAP Success Factors Onboarding, helping to drive employee retention.

To help sales and customer service teams manage customer relationships and minimize lost leads, Vivo Energy deployed SAP Cloud for Customer, enabling employees to address customer queries quickly and effectively. Vivo Energy also deployed SAP Integrated Business Planning to optimize its use of resources across its supply chain. SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Cloud for Customer and SAP Integrated Business Planning are Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions, deployed in the cloud.

Vivo Energy was one of the first oil and gas companies of its size to deploy the full suite of SAP S/4HANA applications alongside SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Cloud for Customer, and SAP Integrated Business Planning in one integrated, end-to-end platform. The company selected IBM Services to assist with the implementation.

Mike McCormick recalls: “We selected SAP S/4HANA because of its excellent regional and sector credentials: more than 150 African companies in the sector use the solution, along with 85 percent of the oil and gas industry. We were impressed by the solution’s strong functionality across all of our business divisions, its intuitive user experience, and scope for automation.

“However, the most important factor was the simplicity that SAP S/4HANA provides. The limitations of our previous solution meant that we often generated multiple copies of the same dataset, which added complexity to our operations. Now that we are working with an end-to-end integrated SAP S/4HANA solution, we benefit from a single source of truth across the entire organization, which simplifies data management considerably.

“We felt that IBM was the best partner to support the implementation, taking the time to get to know our business needs in depth, which was reflected in the IBM proposal. IBM has years of experience implementing SAP S/4HANA, including for many leading businesses in Africa and in the oil and gas industry, which reassured us, given the ambitious scale of this implementation.”

From planning and design to implementation and go-live, IBM Services completed the deployment on-time and on-budget, working with Vivo Energy employees across the business to establish a global implementation template. Using the SAP Activate implementation methodology, Vivo Energy and IBM chose a ‘Big Bang’ approach, with more than 40 application components enabled simultaneously. The SAP S/4HANA solutions are currently active in two countries, and Vivo Energy has plans to roll out the solutions across other locations by the fourth quarter of 2019.

IBM Services and Vivo Energy took an agile approach to the implementation, with a focus on fast decision-making. Mike McCormick notes: “We were keen that this implementation should be a business transformation program that standardized processes across our entire company. We worked very hard with IBM to ensure that we had a global template for the solution, with minimal local customization in each business unit.

“We were very impressed with how IBM adapted to our work ethic; it was as if we were one unified team. Meeting the ambitious implementation timeframe we set for ourselves required strong leadership, and IBM Services is living up to our expectations.”