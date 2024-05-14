“We work with the top studios and production companies,” says Joanna Syiek, Vision Media’s Senior Director of Marketing. During awards season each year, these studios must upload multiple terabytes of content and deliver secure, streamed screenings of their film and television titles to a wide distribution of voters just for consideration for awards nominations.

It’s a very high-stakes race. Nominations and wins can make a huge difference in how much return a studio sees on the large investments they make in their productions. But for a given awards show, the studios must deliver their content under strict deadlines.

And in recent years, awards “season” has expanded to the point that it never really ends. “It used to be a roughly five-month period from fall to early spring. Now, awards season has expanded to at least 11 months of the year, so production companies must be mindful of their different awards efforts all the time,” says Syiek. Multiple awards programs might be opening and/or closing for submissions in a given month. Thus, Vision Media’s content delivery and screening platform is a critical resource year-round.

It’s also handling higher volumes of content than ever. The Covid pandemic forced studios to shift away from in-theatre awards outreach and events and go fully digital. During this time, many of the major studios turned to Vision Media seeking innovative solutions for their awards efforts. Vision Media was able to offer adaptive solutions including screening rooms, For Your Consideration sites, eblasts and robust awards support. “We saw a 94% year-on-year growth in awards titles shared on our platform from 2020 to 2021,” says Syiek.

Though the Vision Media platform was already an industry leader due to its flexibility, security and ability to offer a high-end viewing experience across all leading viewing applications, the explosion in volume created a greater pressure for speed. Traditionally, Vision Media used file-transfer protocol (FTP) technology to receive content. A 100 GB, high-definition feature film file could take more than 28 hours to transfer and be available for viewing.

Vision Media saw an opportunity to make the process dramatically faster.