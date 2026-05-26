Agentic AI streamlines healthcare workflows

ViClinic uses IBM watsonx Orchestrate to connect care, data, and operations across the patient journey
Healthcare systems rely on disconnected processes across intake, documentation, authorization, care coordination, and billing. For providers, this results in a significant administrative burden; for patients, it delays access to care. ViClinic, a healthcare technology company, set out to address a critical industry challenge: streamlining end-to-end care workflows without compromising clinical decision-making or compliance. In a highly regulated industry such as healthcare, even small inefficiencies, such as incomplete intake data or coding errors, can lead to delays, denied claims, and poor patient experiences. As AI adoption accelerates, the challenge is not only deploying intelligence but also operationalizing it safely and at scale across real clinical workflows.
ViClinic collaborated with IBM to embed governed agentic AI directly into healthcare workflows. Using IBM watsonx Orchestrate, ViClinic developed multiple AI agents that support key stages of the patient journey, from pre-visit intake to clinical documentation, care coordination, pre-authorization, coding, billing and follow-up.
These agents run on foundation models managed through IBM watsonx.ai and are governed with IBM watsonx.governance to support compliance, auditability and human oversight. This helps ensure AI operates within clinical workflows while keeping clinicians in control of decision-making.
To enable real-time, context-aware workflows, ViClinic’s Agentic Healthcare Operating System, or AHOS, integrates clinical and operational data through a hybrid architecture combining IBM watsonx.data capabilities and ViClinic’s proprietary data services, alongside infrastructure on IBM Cloud and Microsoft Azure. This unified layer connects patient, provider and payer processes, transforming manual, fragmented workflows into coordinated, AI-assisted operations.
By embedding governed AI agents directly into clinical workflows, ViClinic enables providers to move faster from intake to care delivery while reducing administrative burden. Pre-visit agents improve intake completeness and readiness for authorization, helping accelerate patient care delivery time. During visits, AI-assisted documentation helps reduce time spent on manual note-taking, allowing clinicians to focus more on patients.
In revenue cycle processes, AI-assisted medical coding and structured documentation help reduce missing elements in claims submissions, supporting more accurate reimbursement and fewer denials. Early indicators suggest improvements in revenue capture and reductions in administrative inefficiencies. Most importantly, ViClinic’s AHOS connects patient, provider, and payer workflows through a shared clinical context. This integration enables more coordinated, context-aware care—efficiently streamlining intake, documentation, authorization, billing, and follow-up—which ultimately improves the patient experience and supports better clinical outcomes. With IBM as a technology partner, ViClinic continues to evolve its platform to scale these capabilities across healthcare systems.
ViClinic is a healthcare technology company developing agentic AI solutions to streamline clinical workflows. The platform connects patients, providers and payers through an integrated execution layer designed for regulated healthcare environments.
© Copyright IBM Corporation. May, 2026.
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Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.