Agentic AI streamlines healthcare workflows

ViClinic collaborated with IBM to embed governed agentic AI directly into healthcare workflows. Using IBM watsonx Orchestrate, ViClinic developed multiple AI agents that support key stages of the patient journey, from pre-visit intake to clinical documentation, care coordination, pre-authorization, coding, billing and follow-up.

These agents run on foundation models managed through IBM watsonx.ai and are governed with IBM watsonx.governance to support compliance, auditability and human oversight. This helps ensure AI operates within clinical workflows while keeping clinicians in control of decision-making.

To enable real-time, context-aware workflows, ViClinic’s Agentic Healthcare Operating System, or AHOS, integrates clinical and operational data through a hybrid architecture combining IBM watsonx.data capabilities and ViClinic’s proprietary data services, alongside infrastructure on IBM Cloud and Microsoft Azure. This unified layer connects patient, provider and payer processes, transforming manual, fragmented workflows into coordinated, AI-assisted operations.