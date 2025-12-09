Trade Works has built an innovative financial trading platform that reduces costs and time by sharing FX/CFD systems.
Trade Works is engaged in planning and development of online transaction systems for financial institutions and construction of e-commerce platforms, alongside other systems. With in-house package development, cloud services and multi-factor authentication infrastructure services as its mainstays, the company has long supported stable systems and smooth financial transactions through integrated services, from planning to maintenance and operations.
In the field of financial transaction systems, which is the pillar of Trade Works' business, there have been a number of issues facing financial institutions for many years. Conventional FX/CFD systems were developed and implemented individually by each institution, which inevitably led to longer development periods and increased costs. In addition, the cost of renovation due to investor needs and compliance with laws and regulations overlapped, increasing overall cost burden across system architecture. These challenges not only reduced the competitive advantage of financial institutions and hindered the acquisition of new investors, but also made it difficult for new entrants in the FX/CFD market.
There was an urgent need for financial institutions to improve the investor experience and expand services by providing all-in-one services to solve these issues and promote further use.
To solve these issues, Trade Works focused on the FX/CFD system application service provider (ASP) type service. Trade Works used IBM® Power/IBM® i, which has excellent availability and performance, to build a solid foundation.
In addition, by leveraging the strengths of its accumulated expertise in high technology and security on cloud platforms, as well as UI/UX design that emphasizes usability, the company started developing a new ASP-type service with members who have extensive experience in financial transaction systems.
"In order to build a mission-critical financial system, we needed stability and reliability, especially in FX/CFD trading, where high processing power to process huge amounts of transaction data in real time was essential. Also, strengthening security measures, which have become increasingly important in recent years, was also a major issue. We chose IBM Power/IBM i as the optimal platform to meet these requirements across the board," says Kazuyuki Nakahara, Executive Officer of the company's Solutions Division.
This initiative resulted in the innovative shared ASP service TradePower FX/CFD for financial institutions. In addition to cost reduction thanks to scalability of the shared service, the company succeeded in drastically reducing cost barriers for entry.
Trade Works provided TradePower FX/CFD to GMO Aozora Net Bank's foreign exchange margin trading service GMO Aozora FX. The bank began production operations on August 10, 2025, and continues to accelerate the evolution of FX/CFD services moving forward.
Starting with the introduction at GMO Aozora Net Bank, Trade Works plans to further expand its business in the FX/CFD market and introduce the system to more financial institutions.
To improve customer satisfaction and contribute to the development of financial institutions through ongoing functional enhancements, the company will continue to develop AI-based risk management and automated trading functions, as well as support the digitalization of financial institutions with a view to expanding into overseas markets.
Trade Works Co., Ltd.(Tokyo Stock Exchange STD 3997, Minato-ku, Tokyo, President: Masakatsu Saito) is a fintech company that plans and develops internet transaction systems for financial institutions. It achieves high reliability and security on a cloud platform, with a core strength in UI/UX design and emphasis on usability. Many company members have extensive experience in the IT industry, and it is attracting attention for its potential to support the financial services of the future. Alongside Trade Works’s next-generation securities exchange system infrastructure, they are also aiming to expand overseas by utilizing mission package services, generative AI and more.
