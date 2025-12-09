Trade Works is engaged in planning and development of online transaction systems for financial institutions and construction of e-commerce platforms, alongside other systems. With in-house package development, cloud services and multi-factor authentication infrastructure services as its mainstays, the company has long supported stable systems and smooth financial transactions through integrated services, from planning to maintenance and operations.

In the field of financial transaction systems, which is the pillar of Trade Works' business, there have been a number of issues facing financial institutions for many years. Conventional FX/CFD systems were developed and implemented individually by each institution, which inevitably led to longer development periods and increased costs. In addition, the cost of renovation due to investor needs and compliance with laws and regulations overlapped, increasing overall cost burden across system architecture. These challenges not only reduced the competitive advantage of financial institutions and hindered the acquisition of new investors, but also made it difficult for new entrants in the FX/CFD market.

There was an urgent need for financial institutions to improve the investor experience and expand services by providing all-in-one services to solve these issues and promote further use.