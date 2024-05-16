IBM® WebSphere® Remote Server, also known as IBM Retail Store Server, provides a service-oriented architecture platform for integrating new and innovative technologies into distributed retail environments. It is designed for remote retail locations where innovative customer-facing technologies are required to respond to new customer demands and opportunities. IBM WebSphere Remote Server has four unique editions and two additional bundles described in the Offering Options. These editions are designed to deliver reliable, security-rich operations and centralized management of technologies across networks with several to thousands of remote locations and devices.
Add new technologies as they become available and creatively integrate them to boost efficiency and offer a differentiating customer experience.
Benefit from mobile, point-of-sale (POS) data transmission, radio frequency identification (RFID), dynamic product information, inventory control applications and more.
Choose configurations for the store and the enterprise: basic store infrastructure and management, in-store application integration or an enterprise platform.
IBM® WebSphere® Remote Server provides the foundation for innovation in store environments where customer-facing and self-service technologies are in high demand. This software provides a platform to build, assemble, deploy and manage these next-generation solutions supporting industry standards. In addition to protecting existing solutions, this software delivers a true plug-and-play platform leveraging J2EE middleware technologies.
This software allows you to use a standards-based platform to roll out applications to hundreds or thousands of distributed locations. You can deliver mobile, point-of-sale (POS) data transmission, radio frequency identification (RFID), dynamic product information, inventory control applications and more. It helps you take advantage of middleware already in use across enterprise implementations to meet current demands while positioning for future growth from both a business and IT perspective.
IBM WebSphere Remote Server allows you to respond to the changing demands in the marketplace with greater agility. You can implement technologies across retail locations while managing them centrally. This software provides the level of service and the shopping experience that consumers demand.
IBM WebSphere Remote Server clients have the choice to deploy the following programs:
IBM Retail Store Server Starter Edition
IBM Retail Store Server Starter Edition with Informix Database
IBM Retail Store Server Advanced Edition
IBM Retail Store Server Advanced Edition with Informix Database
IBM Monitoring Add On for IBM Retail Store Server
IBM App Connect Enterprise for IBM Retail Store Server
IBM WebSphere Application Server Network Deployment
IBM Tivoli Composite Application Manager for Applications
IBM App Connect Enterprise
IBM MQ Advanced
IBM Db2® Standard Edition
IBM Informix® Enterprise Edition
Provides an entry point to IBM Middleware with usage restrictions
Provides an entry point to IBM Middleware with usage restrictions
No usage restrictions
No usage restrictions
Use these resources to discover how this IBM® WebSphere® solution provides a flexible, secure server runtime.
Find detailed instructions on how to create and maintain your IBM MQ environment.
Read this documentation to get the latest information about IBM Db2® for Linux UNIX and Windows.
Review the latest IBM Informix® information, and learn more about related client tools and products.
Learn more about monitoring the performance and availability of your applications using this IBM solution.
Get the most from your integration environment using the documents in this resource library.