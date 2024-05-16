IBM® WebSphere® Remote Server, also known as IBM Retail Store Server, provides a service-oriented architecture platform for integrating new and innovative technologies into distributed retail environments. It is designed for remote retail locations where innovative customer-facing technologies are required to respond to new customer demands and opportunities. IBM WebSphere Remote Server has four unique editions and two additional bundles described in the Offering Options. These editions are designed to deliver reliable, security-rich operations and centralized management of technologies across networks with several to thousands of remote locations and devices.