What is IBM WebSphere Remote Server?

IBM® WebSphere® Remote Server, also known as IBM Retail Store Server, provides a service-oriented architecture platform for integrating new and innovative technologies into distributed retail environments. It is designed for remote retail locations where innovative customer-facing technologies are required to respond to new customer demands and opportunities. IBM WebSphere Remote Server has four unique editions and two additional bundles described in the Offering Options. These editions are designed to deliver reliable, security-rich operations and centralized management of technologies across networks with several to thousands of remote locations and devices.
Benefits Provide innovation

Add new technologies as they become available and creatively integrate them to boost efficiency and offer a differentiating customer experience.

 Protect existing investments

Benefit from mobile, point-of-sale (POS) data transmission, radio frequency identification (RFID), dynamic product information, inventory control applications and more.

 Deploy flexible and affordable apps

Choose configurations for the store and the enterprise: basic store infrastructure and management, in-store application integration or an enterprise platform.
Feature spotlights
Create a differentiated customer experience

IBM® WebSphere® Remote Server provides the foundation for innovation in store environments where customer-facing and self-service technologies are in high demand. This software provides a platform to build, assemble, deploy and manage these next-generation solutions supporting industry standards. In addition to protecting existing solutions, this software delivers a true plug-and-play platform leveraging J2EE middleware technologies.

 Quickly develop and deploy remote technologies

This software allows you to use a standards-based platform to roll out applications to hundreds or thousands of distributed locations. You can deliver mobile, point-of-sale (POS) data transmission, radio frequency identification (RFID), dynamic product information, inventory control applications and more. It helps you take advantage of middleware already in use across enterprise implementations to meet current demands while positioning for future growth from both a business and IT perspective.

 Be more responsive, flexible and cost-effective

IBM WebSphere Remote Server allows you to respond to the changing demands in the marketplace with greater agility. You can implement technologies across retail locations while managing them centrally. This software provides the level of service and the shopping experience that consumers demand.
Technical Details
Software requirements

IBM WebSphere Remote Server clients have the choice to deploy the following programs:

  • IBM WebSphere Application Server Network Deployment
  • IBM Db2 Standard Edition
  • IBM Informix Enterprise Edition
  • IBM MQ Advanced
  • IBM App Connect Enterprise
  • IBM Tivoli Composite Application Manager for Applications
 Learn more
Which option is right for you?

IBM Retail Store Server Starter Edition

IBM Retail Store Server Starter Edition with Informix Database

IBM Retail Store Server Advanced Edition

IBM Retail Store Server Advanced Edition with Informix Database

IBM Monitoring Add On for IBM Retail Store Server 

IBM App Connect Enterprise for IBM Retail Store Server

