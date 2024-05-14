But lagging too far behind the IT curve can have clear, negative impacts on what you can offer, who you can market it to and how much revenue you can capture.

Founded back in 2009, long before cloud computing had become common, solution provider Tetherfi Pte Ltd. had developed its offerings — predominately for the banking, financial services and insurance (BSFI) sector — to run as on-premises software. However, in early 2019 the business found a reason to update this approach.

“We were working on an RFP for a large company,” explains Binny Mathew, Head of Presales and Product Realization at Tetherfi. “This was a huge opportunity for us — one we couldn’t pass up. But this potential customer was moving to cloud and wanted a cloud-based solution. And our applications were never built to run in a cloud environment. So we started talking internally about how do we take our offerings to the cloud? How do we get something up and running for the market quickly?”