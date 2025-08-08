Target Group boosts performance, reliability and security with IBM Power platform
Target Group is a leading business process outsourcing (BPO) provider serving clients across financial services, government, insurance and other sectors. As the company’s client base grew and workloads intensified, their legacy IT infrastructure began to show signs of strain. The systems struggled to meet rising performance demands—raising the risk of downtime, slower processing and potential security vulnerabilities.
For a company whose reputation hinges on delivering secure, always-on services, this issue posed a serious threat. Target Group needed a modern, scalable infrastructure that could handle increasing demand, ensure high availability and meet stringent security requirements—all without disrupting ongoing operations.
in system performance over previous infrastructure
in batch processing times, accelerating service delivery
ensuring near-continuous availability for clients
with zero successful breaches in the past 12 months
To modernize their infrastructure, Target Group partnered with Recarta IT, an IBM® Business Partner, to implement the IBM Power10 platform in a private cloud configuration. The solution, IBM Power® Private Cloud with Shared Utility Capacity, empowered dynamic scaling based on real-time workload demands. It also included clustered IBM FlashSystem® 7300 storage and IBM SAN Volume Controller to help ensure high availability and seamless data management.
The migration was meticulously planned to minimize disruption, and the results were immediate: the new environment delivered nearly 3 times the performance of the previous systems and cut batch processing times by 40%. With built-in redundancy, a secured boot and encryption, the solution provided the resilience and security Target Group needed to confidently support their mission-critical workloads.
With their upgraded infrastructure, Target Group now operates with significantly improved performance, uptime and security. The IBM Power platform’s “six nines” availability—99.9999% uptime1—helps ensure uninterrupted service delivery, which is essential for clients who depend on continuous operations.
As a result, Target Group has:
“Working with Target on this business-critical project has demonstrated the strength of our partnership with Target. We are delighted to have delivered this project on time, within budget and with minimal disruption to the business.” – Phil Hyams, Director of Global Sales, Recarta IT
Following the successful deployment of IBM Power10 platform, Target Group has launched 3 new proof-of-concept (POC) initiatives with IBM. These initiatives aim to build on the momentum of the initial transformation, exploring new opportunities to optimize performance, scalability and service delivery. The collaboration reflects Target Group’s confidence in IBM as a long-term innovation partner.
Target Group (link resides outside of ibm.com), a Tech Mahindra company, is a UK-based BPO and digital transformation specialist serving over 30 major financial services firms and public sector organizations. Target Group manages GBP 17 billion in assets and services 19 million customer accounts. With more than 45 years of experience, the company delivers Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)-regulated solutions that streamline operations and elevate customer experiences.
Recarta IT (link resides outside of ibm.com) is an award-winning IBM Business Partner specializing in the design, deployment and management of enterprise server and storage environments. With a global client base spanning over 300 organizations across financial services, manufacturing, public sector and retail, Recarta IT delivers business-critical infrastructure solutions with a focus on resilience, compliance and performance. The company is recognized for its deep expertise in hybrid cloud and AI workloads, supporting clients operating in a range of regulatory and geographic environments.
