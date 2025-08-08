Target Group is a leading business process outsourcing (BPO) provider serving clients across financial services, government, insurance and other sectors. As the company’s client base grew and workloads intensified, their legacy IT infrastructure began to show signs of strain. The systems struggled to meet rising performance demands—raising the risk of downtime, slower processing and potential security vulnerabilities.

For a company whose reputation hinges on delivering secure, always-on services, this issue posed a serious threat. Target Group needed a modern, scalable infrastructure that could handle increasing demand, ensure high availability and meet stringent security requirements—all without disrupting ongoing operations.