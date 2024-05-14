About 15 years ago, T-Soft saw that e-commerce was key to economic development in Turkey. Shortly after its founding, the company was recognized as a leader in e-commerce within the country, and it sought to help other businesses achieve success.
Increased cloud consumption by 300% in just 2 years
Provides the flexibility, resilience and scalability
T-Soft helps its customers create e-commerce solutions, and it provides an ecosystem of other integrated solutions, including social media, communications and business intelligence offerings. But choosing the right technology platform for its e-commerce solution proved to be challenging. E-commerce is an incredibly dynamic industry, with massive spikes in demand due to holidays such as Ramadan, Black Friday and Christmas.
Business continuity is essential. Any downtime on an e-commerce site means lost revenue. Plus, T-Soft’s customer base is constantly growing and changing. On-premises servers failed to provide the scalability that the company needed. T-Soft needed a flexible, resilient and scalable platform so that it could respond to its customers’ changing needs.
T-Soft determined that a cloud platform would provide the features it needed. However, when the company had tried working with other cloud platform vendors in the past, it was unable to find the local support it needed. When the company reached out to IBM, it found that IBM had a strong local presence in Turkey.
Working with the local IBM team in Turkey, T-Soft moved its e-commerce platform to IBM Cloud® Virtual Machines. The cloud platform provides the flexibility, resilience and scalability that the company needs to meet the constantly changing needs of T-Soft’s customers. T-Soft provides a choice of platforms to its customers, and the IBM Cloud platform is offered as a higher-tier solution with better service level agreements (SLAs).
In the past two years, T-Soft has increased its cloud consumption by 300%. The scalability of IBM Cloud helps T-Soft adapt to the changing consumption needs of its customers. Plus, as T-Soft continues to grow its customer base and add to its product portfolio, it plans to use the services available on IBM Cloud to help with product development. For example, T-Soft is currently running a proof of concept (POC) of the IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service. “Containers are the most flexible technology and use fewer resources than other options. Plus, they can be managed remotely,” says Avni Arikan, Chief Technical Officer at T-Soft.
Running the technology platform for thousands of customers isn’t easy, says Arikan. “The technical support from IBM helps us get through anything,” he says. “We plan to keep growing together. It’s a great partnership.”
T-SoftExternal Link was founded in 2003 by three brothers. The company serves approximately 3,000 customers, providing e-commerce infrastructure solutions along with an ecosystem of other integrated solutions, such as social media, communications and business intelligence offerings. The business has approximately 200 employees and is based in Istanbul, Turkey.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2021. IBM Corporation, IBM Cloud, New Orchard Road, Armonk, NY 10504
Produced in the United States of America, August 2021.
IBM, the IBM logo, ibm.com, and IBM Cloud are trademarks of International Business Machines Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on the web at “Copyright and trademark information” at https://www.ibm.com/legal/copytrade.
This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
The performance data and client examples cited are presented for illustrative purposes only. Actual performance results may vary depending on specific configurations and operating conditions. THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided.