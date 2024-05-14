T-Soft helps its customers create e-commerce solutions, and it provides an ecosystem of other integrated solutions, including social media, communications and business intelligence offerings. But choosing the right technology platform for its e-commerce solution proved to be challenging. E-commerce is an incredibly dynamic industry, with massive spikes in demand due to holidays such as Ramadan, Black Friday and Christmas.

Business continuity is essential. Any downtime on an e-commerce site means lost revenue. Plus, T-Soft’s customer base is constantly growing and changing. On-premises servers failed to provide the scalability that the company needed. T-Soft needed a flexible, resilient and scalable platform so that it could respond to its customers’ changing needs.