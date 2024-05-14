The solution is now in full production, and everyone is pleased with the success of the modernization project. With an integrated security layer, the team is much better able to manage security for the entire organization. Speed, too, has improved substantially. Response times have gone from over three seconds to just 600 milliseconds — an improvement that translates to better customer service, a key differentiator in Peru’s highly competitive pension fund industry.

Developing and deploying new cloud applications has also become faster and easier thanks to the new container-based integration platform. SURA Peru can now deploy a new application in less than half the time required previously. But that’s only the beginning. Candela explains: “Each new API we develop can be leveraged and redeployed for other services, which means we’ll continue to get faster and more efficient as we go along.” Together, these capabilities position SURA Peru to convert to a fully API-based company in the near future.

The IBM Cloud Pak solution has helped modernize SURA Peru’s on-premises application infrastructure, speeding up processes and enhancing security. And when regulations and capabilities allow, the solution will support SURA Peru’s move to the cloud with the flexibility, scalability and support Bravo-Mejia and his team have come to expect. “We’re looking forward to the journey,” says Bravo-Mejia, “and we’re glad to have IBM on our side.”