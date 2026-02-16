SMS DataTech, a prominent player in the computer services industry, provides critical IT infrastructure and security solutions to enterprises in the financial and manufacturing sectors. Their media platform, Security NOW!, delivers the latest security information and threat intelligence to small and medium-sized enterprises.

However, the company’s experts faced challenges in efficiently extracting critical information from the vast amount of security data, vulnerability reports and data breach alerts that they received daily. With limited resources, the team struggled to comprehensively cover network security, cloud security, vulnerability management and internal security training. The lack of time for advanced analytical work hindered proactive security measures and strategic planning. Moreover, both security risks increased and productivity in several departments decreased.

SMS DataTech aspired to reduce the time required to collect daily information and the time to create executive reports. They aimed to establish a platform that could seamlessly connect information to action. To achieve these goals, the company embarked on a transformative journey with IBM.