Raj Petro has now brought its cultures, processes, and systems into closer alignment with Brenntag. Prakash Subramanian, CFO at Raj Petro, explains, “By becoming a Brenntag Group company, Raj Petro gains ready access to valuable global markets. Raj Petro is driving a far-reaching transformation to leverage this global network.”
He continues, “By moving our mission-critical SAP ERP systems to managed services in the IBM Cloud, we can meet our partner’s requirements around compliance and financial reporting cost-effectively. At the same time, moving to cloud gave us the opportunity to optimize our workflows—contributing to record-breaking revenues despite the pandemic.”
Jitesh Save, IT Head at Raj Petro, adds, “Since moving our SAP business systems from an on-premises data center to highly available managed services in the IBM Cloud, we’ve slashed our recovery point objective [RPO] to under 15 minutes, and cut our recovery time objective [RTO] to less than four hours. Thanks to IBM, we have peace of mind that our SAP systems are always protected.”
Like many successful manufacturers, Raj Petro relies on SAP ERP to manage its operations from end-to-end: from the back office to the factory floor. For years, the company has trusted IBM Systems to support its mission-critical applications, and ran its SAP solutions on IBM Power Systems™ servers and the IBM AIX® operating system at an on-premises data center.
“Our joint venture [JV] with Brenntag brought a wide range of new demands on our SAP solutions,” explains Prakash Subramanian. “As well as introducing strict compliance standards for SAP ERP data integrity and disaster recovery, one condition of the JV was that we deliver financial and operational reports in more-frequent cycles. We knew it would be difficult to meet these requirements using our existing infrastructure.”
Jitesh Save says, “After weighing our options, we decided our fastest route to compliance was a managed services solution. By moving to the cloud, we’d gain the performance and scalability to support our compliance use cases at a significantly lower cost than building a new on-premises infrastructure. Choosing the cloud would also remove the need to build a data center in our new headquarters—reclaiming floorspace and reducing our environmental footprint.”
After evaluating offerings from several leading cloud vendors, Raj Petro determined that Enterprise Application Managed Services for SAP Solutions on IBM Cloud was the fastest and most cost-effective route to unlock the new compliance capabilities.
“We were looking for a trusted managed services partner that would help us to focus on our core competencies, and IBM came to us highly recommended,” recalls Prakash Subramanian. “IBM provided us with many strong client references, which gave us great confidence that Enterprise Application Managed Services for SAP Solutions on IBM Cloud would meet our needs. In fact, I have had a previous—and highly successful—experience with a move to IBM Cloud in the past, so I had first-hand experience of the professionalism and expertise of the IBM India team.”
Jitesh Save adds, “The success of the JV initiative, as well as our move to a new headquarters, depended on the timely execution of our cloud project. Of all the vendors we considered, we felt that IBM had the deepest experience.”
During Raj Petro’s cloud initiative, the COVID-19 pandemic began to sweep around the world. By choosing managed services over an on-premises data center, the company could seamlessly transition its back-office staff to remote working with the assurance that its SAP ERP systems were being managed and maintained by IBM experts.
“Enterprise Application Managed Services for SAP Solutions on IBM Cloud includes support right through the stack, including SAP Basis,” explains Prakash Subramanian. “We’ve not even experienced the smallest issue with our SAP solutions since moving to IBM Cloud. As a result, we are free to focus on what matters: providing the business with the tools they need to do their work effectively.”
Looking to the future, Raj Petro is confident that the IBM Cloud platform will enable it to move smoothly to the next-generation ERP SAP S/4HANA when the business is ready.
Working with experts from IBM, Raj Petro completed its move to the managed services environment in just 60 days—well ahead of the deadline for the JV and the opening of its new headquarters.
“Even in the face of considerable external pressures, the IBM team helped us achieve an incredible result,” comments Prakash Subramanian. “IBM made the time for in-depth meetings with our team during the scoping and planning phases of the project, which really paid off further downstream. The switchover from our on-premises environment to the cloud was as smooth as we could have wished for, and the support we received from IBM played a key role in that achievement.”
By embracing the cloud, Raj Petro is empowering its IT organization to spend more time focusing on value-added activities. Jitesh Save confirms, “We recently successfully completed a full test of our disaster recovery capabilities, which would have been too risky to attempt in the past.”
Prakash Subramanian concludes, “We’re already measuring strong commercial success—and we consider IBM a strategic partner on our ongoing transformation journey.”
Raj Petro, a Brenntag Group Company (external link), is a petroleum and lubricant manufacturing and marketing company with a global footprint in more than 95 countries worldwide. Offering a complete range of industrial, automotive and specialty lubricants, the company employs more than 500 people and generates annual revenues of around USD 250 million.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2021. IBM Corporation, IBM Cloud, New Orchard Road, Armonk, NY 10504
Produced in the United States of America, July 2021.
IBM, the IBM logo, ibm.com, AIX, IBM Cloud, Power, and Power Systems are trademarks of International Business Machines Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on the web at “Copyright and trademark information” at www.ibm.com/legal/copytrade.shtml.
This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
The performance data and client examples cited are presented for illustrative purposes only. Actual performance results may vary depending on specific configurations and operating conditions. THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided.
The client is responsible for ensuring compliance with laws and regulations applicable to it. IBM does not provide legal advice or represent or warrant that its services or products will ensure that the client is in compliance with any law or regulation.
© 2021 SAP SE. All rights reserved. SAP, R/3, SAP NetWeaver, Duet, PartnerEdge, ByDesign, SAP BusinessObjects Explorer, StreamWork, SAP HANA, and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. These materials are provided by SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind, and SAP SE or its affiliated companies shall not be liable for errors or omissions with respect to the materials. This document, or any related presentation, and SAP SE’s or its affiliated companies’ strategy and possible future developments, products, and/or platform directions and functionality are all subject to change and may be changed by SAP SE or its affiliated companies at any time for any reason without notice.