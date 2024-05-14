Raj Petro has now brought its cultures, processes, and systems into closer alignment with Brenntag. Prakash Subramanian, CFO at Raj Petro, explains, “By becoming a Brenntag Group company, Raj Petro gains ready access to valuable global markets. Raj Petro is driving a far-reaching transformation to leverage this global network.”

He continues, “By moving our mission-critical SAP ERP systems to managed services in the IBM Cloud, we can meet our partner’s requirements around compliance and financial reporting cost-effectively. At the same time, moving to cloud gave us the opportunity to optimize our workflows—contributing to record-breaking revenues despite the pandemic.”

Jitesh Save, IT Head at Raj Petro, adds, “Since moving our SAP business systems from an on-premises data center to highly available managed services in the IBM Cloud, we’ve slashed our recovery point objective [RPO] to under 15 minutes, and cut our recovery time objective [RTO] to less than four hours. Thanks to IBM, we have peace of mind that our SAP systems are always protected.”