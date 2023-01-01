“IBM’s watsonx is a revolutionary next-generation enterprise AI and data platform that is purpose-built to accelerate and grow the impact of AI on organizations. The platform will simplify organizations’ entire enterprise IT architecture while embedding governance and generative AI. The platform will provide for training, deploying, and supporting AI capabilities across any cloud environment.
Specifically, for watsonx.data, the platform will provide the capability to run workloads on a multitude of engines (open source, IBM and non-IBM) and will provide organizations the possibility to decrease their data warehousing costs significantly. It is a fit-for-purpose store that will provide the flexibility of a data lake and the performance of a data warehouse. Additionally, the GA of watsonx.data will provide integration with Db2 Warehouse SaaS and Netezza Performance Server and support for open data formats such as Parquet, Avro, and Orc, as well as Iceberg table format.”
Chris McCool
Partner/Sales Leader
PALOi Advisors, LLC
PALOi advisors (link resides outside of ibm.com) serves their customers as trusted advisors for the acquisition and deployment of best of breed technologies. The company partners closely with IBM and Red Hat on their best of breed development and analytics platforms.
