Automotive engineering is moving toward a new “Automotive 4.0” era. Starting from the product features and innovation defined by R&D in the Automotive 1.0 era, to the mechatronic vehicle manufacturing in the 2.0 era, followed by the digitization of products and processes along the global value chain in the 3.0 era, and ultimately the comprehensive digitization of R&D in the current 4.0 era, this transformation journey undoubtedly creates new challenges for today’s automotive development.

As technology continues to evolve and innovate, automobile R&D has become a huge yet non-quantifiable process. The continuous optimization of the R&D process will largely dictate the sustainable development of enterprises and maintain their competitiveness. Such a model, with the R&D process being the core and technology being the means, is gradually recognized by more and more companies. This puts forward increasing demand for R&D management. To effectively respond to market, customer and environmental pressures, it is therefore crucial to be able to collaborate (internally and externally) while seamlessly integrating different technologies that maximize value.



First, the pace of innovation is getting faster and faster, which becomes more and more reflected at the software level. The “Four Modernizations” trend within the Chinese automotive industry—electrification for EV, Internet of Vehicle (IoV) for connectivity, intelligent driving, and car-sharing—highlights the innovation of automotive electronic architecture, and embedded systems account for more than 90% of innovations and new functions. Software has become the key to defining automobiles. The R&D scale, process and team composition of enterprise software projects are also becoming increasingly complex and difficult to quantify.



Secondly, as innovation iteration accelerates, the difficulties of meeting quality management and compliance objectives continue to grow. There are more and more lines of code and complexity, which impose more stringent requirements on development, designing the end product in mind to ensure quality, safety, stability, reliability and confidentiality.



In order to cope with these challenges, Nobo Automotive Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nobo Technologies) and IBM jointly deployed the IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM) solution to build a seamlessly integrated digital platform for efficient management of software development to accelerate product R&D innovation and align with international development practices.

