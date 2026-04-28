Collaborating to deliver new hybrid cloud solutions

Netrix Global is a global technology services and solutions provider focused on delivering secure, scalable, and outcome‑driven IT services. Headquartered in the United States, Netrix Global supports mid‑market and enterprise organizations with managed IT services, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and digital workplace enablement.

In 2025, Netrix Global acquired Ricoh ITS, significantly expanding its global managed services footprint and deepening its expertise across IBM Power, IBM i, cloud hosting, and Managed services. This acquisition strengthened Netrix’s ability to support complex hybrid cloud environments for customers worldwide while continuing the long‑standing delivery partnership Ricoh ITS had established with IBM.

“The acquisition of Ricoh ITS accelerated our ability to deliver enterprise‑grade managed services on a global scale,” says Nick Mattera, Vice President, Hosting Operations, Netrix Global. “It also allowed us to build on nearly a decade of collaboration with IBM.”

The relationship between Netrix and IBM is built on mutual trust and long‑term collaboration.

“We have a great relationship with IBM,” says Mattera. “We’re not just partners; we’re also vendors of one another’s solutions. IBM and its customers purchase and uses solutions we support, and we rely on IBM technologies to deliver high‑value services to our customers. The relationship is very deep.”

“As a managed services provider for IBM Power environments, Netrix supports IBM Cloud customers through a dedicated tile available in the IBM Cloud Catalog. This allows clients to migrate and deploy to a fully managed hosted solution with what Deepak Kohli, Netrix Global’s Field Chief Technology Officer, calls a ‘single hand to shake’ for their entire infrastructure.”

Each Netrix customer has unique business and regulatory requirements. In 2020, a long‑standing customer, a multinational insurance company, approached Netrix with a significant request.

The insurance company operated two European data centers where Netrix was managing its IBM i applications running on IBM Power servers. To reduce costs and improve operational efficiency, the insurer planned to shut down its on‑premises data centers and move workloads to the cloud.

Netrix was tasked with designing and executing this transformation.

While Netrix did not operate its own data centers in the required European regions, its close partnership with IBM made IBM Cloud® a natural fit. IBM already had established cloud data centers in Europe and offered IBM Power Virtual Server, enabling customers to move IBM i workloads without refactoring.

“The biggest advantage of IBM Cloud was that it was already built,” says Deepak Kohli, Field Chief Technology Officer, Netrix Global. “We didn’t have to start from scratch. We could layer in our managed services and provide 24×7 coverage. IBM Cloud made perfect sense.”

The stage was set. Now it was time for the real work to begin.