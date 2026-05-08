Nationwide builds a secure Digital Vault

Powered by IBM Content Manager OnDemand, members access statements and letters digitally
Nationwide Building Society (NBS) was spending £23 million annually on printed communications. Rising postage costs and evolving member expectations underscored the need to transform how communications are created, delivered and accessed. Competitors had already advanced their digital experiences, and NBS recognised an urgent need to modernise—reducing paper dependency while delivering secure, seamless and personalised digital interactions.
Following a 12-week discovery phase, Nationwide partnered with IBM Consulting and IBM Technology to design and deliver a Digital Vault—a secure, cloud-enabled platform for storing and distributing millions of documents. To meet the scale and security demands, the joint IBM–Nationwide team selected IBM® Content Manager OnDemand (CMOD) as the foundation. CMOD enables automated ingestion of multiple document types, high-performance search and retrieval, and secure digital delivery across channels and devices, while offering a scalable SaaS consumption model aligned to volume growth.
Nationwide and IBM Consulting worked as one integrated delivery team to bring the Digital Vault to life across the Internet Bank, Mobile Banking App and the Serve and Manage Members (SAMM) portal. Together they created a secure, scalable and seamless experience for both members and colleagues. The joint team aligned front-end and back-end development, document ingestion, migration and service integration—bringing technologies such as .NET, Swift, Kotlin and IBM Content Manager OnDemand together into a cohesive platform. This unified, collaborative approach enabled the programme to launch a full quarter ahead of schedule.
In November 2024, Nationwide and IBM launched the Digital Vault across the Internet Bank and SAMM platforms—creating a secure, scalable system that supports more than 137 document types and delivers consistent, high-quality experiences across web, mobile and desktop. Using IBM CMOD, Nationwide now provides a 360-degree view of each member’s documentation, accessible to both members and colleagues in real time. The solution improves customer satisfaction, enhances servicing efficiency, and accelerates Nationwide’s journey towards a paperless future.
Key outcomes: significant annual cost savings through paper and postage reduction; 14 million communications printed and posted eliminated per year; 116,000 daily downloads; 34 million documents accessed to date; 3 billion documents stored across 280 document types; and 100% adoption by internet and business banking users. Members have responded positively, praising the ease and speed of accessing statements and communications.
Nationwide is the world’s largest building society, with over 16 million members. Following its acquisition of Virgin Money UK PLC, Nationwide is connected with one in three people in the UK and is the second largest provider of mortgages and retail deposits. It is also a major provider of current accounts, credit cards, personal loans and business banking. Customers can choose to manage their finances in a branch, via mobile app, the internet, telephone, and post. Nationwide has around 25,000 employees and its head office is in Swindon, UK.
As a financial services provider owned by its members, not shareholders, Nationwide’s purpose is: Banking - but fairer, more rewarding, and for the good of society. For more information see About Us | Nationwide.
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Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.