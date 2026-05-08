Nationwide builds a secure Digital Vault

In November 2024, Nationwide and IBM launched the Digital Vault across the Internet Bank and SAMM platforms—creating a secure, scalable system that supports more than 137 document types and delivers consistent, high-quality experiences across web, mobile and desktop. Using IBM CMOD, Nationwide now provides a 360-degree view of each member’s documentation, accessible to both members and colleagues in real time. The solution improves customer satisfaction, enhances servicing efficiency, and accelerates Nationwide’s journey towards a paperless future.

Key outcomes: significant annual cost savings through paper and postage reduction; 14 million communications printed and posted eliminated per year; 116,000 daily downloads; 34 million documents accessed to date; 3 billion documents stored across 280 document types; and 100% adoption by internet and business banking users. Members have responded positively, praising the ease and speed of accessing statements and communications.