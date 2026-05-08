Nationwide builds a secure Digital Vault

Powered by IBM Content Manager OnDemand, members access statements and letters digitally

Focused young businesswoman wearing glasses working on a laptop while sitting at a table in a modern office
Modernising member communications to reduce paper and costs

Nationwide Building Society (NBS) was spending £23 million annually on printed communications. Rising postage costs and evolving member expectations underscored the need to transform how communications are created, delivered and accessed. Competitors had already advanced their digital experiences, and NBS recognised an urgent need to modernise—reducing paper dependency while delivering secure, seamless and personalised digital interactions.
14M communications eliminated per year 75K daily downloads across channels
The Digital Vault marks a major step forward in how we serve our members, giving them convenient access to their information in a secure and sustainable way. Creating a common repository to store customer documents in one place securely was crucial for our business, so we leveraged IBM Content Manager OnDemand to transform paper based processes into a modern digital experience that’s faster, simpler and built for the future.
Amitesh Mishra CIO, Customer experience platforms Nationwide Building Society
Delivering a secure Digital Vault with IBM CMOD

Following a 12-week discovery phase, Nationwide partnered with IBM Consulting and IBM Technology to design and deliver a Digital Vault—a secure, cloud-enabled platform for storing and distributing millions of documents. To meet the scale and security demands, the joint IBM–Nationwide team selected IBM® Content Manager OnDemand (CMOD) as the foundation. CMOD enables automated ingestion of multiple document types, high-performance search and retrieval, and secure digital delivery across channels and devices, while offering a scalable SaaS consumption model aligned to volume growth. 
 
Nationwide and IBM Consulting worked as one integrated delivery team to bring the Digital Vault to life across the Internet Bank, Mobile Banking App and the Serve and Manage Members (SAMM) portal. Together they created a secure, scalable and seamless experience for both members and colleagues. The joint team aligned front-end and back-end development, document ingestion, migration and service integration—bringing technologies such as .NET, Swift, Kotlin and IBM Content Manager OnDemand together into a cohesive platform. This unified, collaborative approach enabled the programme to launch a full quarter ahead of schedule. 
Members told us that accessing statements and documents on the go was the number one thing they wanted from our service. The Digital Vault delivers precisely that—putting the information they rely on right in their hands, whenever and wherever they need it. Our ambition was to create a digital experience that feels effortless for members while meeting the highest standards of security and performance. With the Digital Vault, we’ve delivered exactly that. Members can now retrieve key documents instantly through channels they trust, and our colleagues benefit from the same unified view. It’s a major milestone in our journey toward a truly digital-first service.
Simon Rimmer CIO Digital Integration Nationwide Building Society
Secure, seamless and sustainable member experiences

In November 2024, Nationwide and IBM launched the Digital Vault across the Internet Bank and SAMM platforms—creating a secure, scalable system that supports more than 137 document types and delivers consistent, high-quality experiences across web, mobile and desktop. Using IBM CMOD, Nationwide now provides a 360-degree view of each member’s documentation, accessible to both members and colleagues in real time. The solution improves customer satisfaction, enhances servicing efficiency, and accelerates Nationwide’s journey towards a paperless future.

Key outcomes: significant annual cost savings through paper and postage reduction; 14 million communications printed and posted eliminated per year; 116,000 daily downloads; 34 million documents accessed to date; 3 billion documents stored across 280 document types; and 100% adoption by internet and business banking users. Members have responded positively, praising the ease and speed of accessing statements and communications. 
About Nationwide Building Society

Nationwide is the world’s largest building society, with over 16 million members. Following its acquisition of Virgin Money UK PLC, Nationwide is connected with one in three people in the UK and is the second largest provider of mortgages and retail deposits. It is also a major provider of current accounts, credit cards, personal loans and business banking. Customers can choose to manage their finances in a branch, via mobile app, the internet, telephone, and post. Nationwide has around 25,000 employees and its head office is in Swindon, UK.  

As a financial services provider owned by its members, not shareholders, Nationwide’s purpose is: Banking - but fairer, more rewarding, and for the good of society. For more information see About Us | Nationwide.

 Solution components IBM® Content Manager OnDemand IBM Consulting®
Build a faster path to paperless banking

See how IBM helped Nationwide Building Society create a secure Digital Vault to reduce paper, lower costs and give members faster access to their documents.

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