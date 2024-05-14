Can IT reduce its environmental impact without compromising application performance or innovation?

“Here in Montpellier, we are hosting the latest infrastructure technology—IBM Z®, IBM® LinuxONE, IBM Power® and IBM Storage—which can be hybridized with cloud environments in IBM Cloud®, as well as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure Google Cloud Platform (GCP),” explains Gauthier Siri, Technology Engineer, IBM Client Engineering. “Our data center is used by a wide range of IBMers who are supporting clients and producing short-term workloads such as a proof-of-concept (POC), demo and various other highly customized architectures,” Siri adds.

With many users relying on Montpellier Data Center, the infrastructure team is laser-focused on assuring application performance—but this is not the team’s only strategic priority. The team is also focused on doing its part to advance IBM’s energy conservation goals.

Since the early 1990s, IBM has been committed to addressing climate change through energy conservation and climate protection programs. In 2021, IBM established a new goal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030. Montpellier Data Center’s mission is to have the lowest environmental impact possible while also continuing to deliver exceptional service to its end-users. This is why the team is implementing the IBM Turbonomic® and IBM Instana® solutions.