Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co. has positioned sustainability as a key management issue and continues to address it through diverse business activities.The company offers "farmers 360° link," which creates a new sustainable experience by connecting cotton farmers (producers) in Zambia, Africa with consumers in Japan. This system utilizes blockchain technology to visualize the journey of raw materials used in products, and also enhances product value by communicating the producers' thoughts and stories to consumers. It also allows consumers to directly support producers through the platform. The key to achieving this success was developing mobile apps suitable for both the producers, who are often largely unfamiliar with smartphones due to poor communication environments, and the consumers, who have access to the products, and linking both sides. The company selected IBM as its co-creation partner for app development. The system, realized thanks to thorough user testing and the extensive experience of IBM Garage experts, attracted a great deal of attention, and is now being used by a number of leading apparel brands.